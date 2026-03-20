Viant Technology (NASDAQ:DSP) COO Christopher Vanderhook Sells 5,000 Shares

Viant Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:DSP – Get Free Report) COO Christopher Vanderhook sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.80, for a total transaction of $59,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer owned 7,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $93,456. This trade represents a 38.70% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Christopher Vanderhook also recently made the following trade(s):

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On Thursday, March 19th, Christopher Vanderhook sold 2,920 shares of Viant Technology stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.42, for a total value of $33,346.40.

On Thursday, February 19th, Christopher Vanderhook sold 3,279 shares of Viant Technology stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.17, for a total value of $30,068.43.

On Wednesday, February 18th, Christopher Vanderhook sold 4,722 shares of Viant Technology stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.19, for a total value of $43,395.18.

On Tuesday, February 17th, Christopher Vanderhook sold 4,079 shares of Viant Technology stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.26, for a total value of $37,771.54.

On Friday, December 19th, Christopher Vanderhook sold 2,500 shares of Viant Technology stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.79, for a total value of $29,475.00.

Viant Technology Trading Down 1.8%

NASDAQ:DSP opened at $11.40 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $10.98 and its 200-day moving average is $10.35. Viant Technology Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.11 and a 1-year high of $16.25. The stock has a market cap of $711.89 million, a P/E ratio of 35.76 and a beta of 1.05.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Viant Technology

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Viant Technology by 3.8% during the third quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,199,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,352,000 after buying an additional 44,357 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP lifted its holdings in Viant Technology by 72.3% in the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 912,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,981,000 after buying an additional 382,664 shares during the period. Granite Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Viant Technology in the second quarter valued at $7,239,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Viant Technology by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 493,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,945,000 after acquiring an additional 12,683 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in Viant Technology by 91.2% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 429,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,177,000 after acquiring an additional 205,160 shares during the last quarter. 11.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and set a $15.50 target price on shares of Viant Technology in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Freedom Capital upgraded shares of Viant Technology to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. B. Riley Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective (up from $16.50) on shares of Viant Technology in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Viant Technology in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Viant Technology in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have given a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Viant Technology currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.13.

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Viant Technology Company Profile

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Viant Technology Inc (Nasdaq: DSP) is a software-as-a-service (SaaS) advertising technology company that delivers data-driven solutions to marketers and agencies. Its core offering, Adelphic, is a programmatic demand-side platform (DSP) that empowers clients to plan, execute and optimize digital ad campaigns across desktop, mobile, connected TV and other emerging channels.

Complementing its DSP, Viant offers PeopleCloud, a people-based data management platform (DMP) that aggregates and normalizes first- and third-party audience data.

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