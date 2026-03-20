Unique Wealth LLC Boosts Stock Position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF $VTI

Unique Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 46.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,848 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,499 shares during the quarter. Unique Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $2,631,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VTI. Heck Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $150,448,000. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 13.2% during the 2nd quarter. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. now owns 45,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,852,000 after buying an additional 5,303 shares in the last quarter. GDS Wealth Management increased its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 41.4% during the 2nd quarter. GDS Wealth Management now owns 5,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,524,000 after buying an additional 1,468 shares in the last quarter. PKS Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 10.0% during the second quarter. PKS Advisory Services LLC now owns 16,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,047,000 after acquiring an additional 1,515 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 7.7% in the second quarter. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. now owns 5,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,750,000 after acquiring an additional 412 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.92% of the company’s stock.

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Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VTI opened at $325.44 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $337.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $333.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $554.19 billion, a PE ratio of 24.26 and a beta of 1.02. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 1 year low of $236.42 and a 1 year high of $344.42.

About Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market. The Fund typically holds the largest 1,200 to 1,300 stocks in its target index (covering nearly 95% of the index’s total market capitalization) and a representative sample of the remaining stocks.

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