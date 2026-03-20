Lands’ End (NASDAQ:LE) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Lands’ End (NASDAQ:LE – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by ($0.01), FiscalAI reports. Lands’ End had a net margin of 0.89% and a return on equity of 7.32%. The company had revenue of $462.37 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $471.01 million.
Here are the key takeaways from Lands’ End’s conference call:
- Returned to growth: Q4 delivered 5% comparable sales and mid-single?digit GMV growth, and full?year adjusted EBITDA was $102 million, up 10% year?over?year.
- WHP joint venture and $300M cash: Lands’ End will contribute IP to a JV for which WHP pays $300 million for a 50% stake, plans to use the majority to retire the term loan (leaving the company with 0 term loan debt and materially lower interest expense), and WHP launched a $45/share tender, creating immediate shareholder value and potential upside from WHP’s future monetization.
- Customer and product momentum: New?to?brand household acquisition rose ~20% in Q4, driven by marketplace wins (Amazon double?digit growth), TikTok trends (quarter?zip), personalization/customization initiatives, and the hire of a CMO to scale brand and digital marketing.
- Cost and tariff pressures: IEEPA tariff headwinds trimmed reported gross margin (~30 bps in Q4) and SG&A rose ~90 bps of revenue due to increased marketing and incentive accruals, reflecting a deliberate short?term prioritization of growth but ongoing margin/cost risks.
Lands’ End Stock Performance
NASDAQ LE opened at $13.02 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $397.61 million, a P/E ratio of 37.72 and a beta of 2.31. Lands’ End has a 52-week low of $7.65 and a 52-week high of $20.04. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $16.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
View Our Latest Stock Analysis on LE
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LE. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in shares of Lands’ End by 76.9% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 487,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,869,000 after purchasing an additional 211,736 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. grew its position in Lands’ End by 147.3% in the 3rd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 202,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,849,000 after buying an additional 120,342 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Lands’ End by 686.0% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 122,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,726,000 after buying an additional 106,840 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Lands’ End in the 4th quarter valued at $1,528,000. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its position in Lands’ End by 197.4% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 132,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,870,000 after buying an additional 88,017 shares during the last quarter. 37.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Key Lands’ End News
Here are the key news stories impacting Lands’ End this week:
- Positive Sentiment: WHP Global JV announced: WHP will pay $300M for a 50% controlling stake in Lands’ End intellectual property, proceeds intended to fully repay the term loan and lower interest expense — a major de?risking and capital?structure improvement that could unlock shareholder value; WHP also launched a conditional tender offer of up to $100M at $45/share. Lands’ End Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year Fiscal 2025 Results
- Positive Sentiment: Operational improvement: Q4 net revenue rose ~4.7% to $462.4M, GMV grew mid?single digits, adjusted EBITDA increased to $47.4M (10.3% of sales) and adjusted EPS rose year?over?year — suggesting the core eCommerce and Outfitters channels are stabilizing. Quiver Quant: Lands’ End Reports Fourth Quarter Fiscal 2025 Results
- Positive Sentiment: Analyst/opinion support: Seeking Alpha and other commentators view the Q4 print and the WHP JV as positive catalysts that could drive multi?year upside if licensing ramps as expected. Seeking Alpha: Lands’ End: A Return To Growth In Q4
- Neutral Sentiment: No near?term guidance — Lands’ End is withholding guidance until the WHP transaction closes and plans an “enhanced” June call with a multi?year framework; that reduces immediate visibility but could provide a clearer post?deal outlook. Lands’ End Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year Fiscal 2025 Results
- Neutral Sentiment: Company is increasing digital marketing and customer acquisition spend (S&A rose), which supports growth but pressures near?term margins; management emphasizes licensing expansion while keeping DTC operations intact. Yahoo Finance: Lands’ End Q4 2025 Highlights
- Negative Sentiment: Missed Street expectations: Q4 EPS was $0.76 (vs. $0.77 estimate) and revenue missed consensus (~$462.37M vs. ~$471M). GAAP net income declined year?over?year (Q4 net income $12.3M vs. $18.5M prior). MarketBeat: Lands’ End Earnings Summary
- Negative Sentiment: Tariff and transition headwinds: Unmitigated IEEPA tariffs materially reduced gross margin (Q4 tariff hit ~$7.6M; FY ~$13M), and Licensing & Retail revenue fell significantly year?over?year — execution and macro risks remain until the JV monetizes IP as planned. Investing.com: Lands’ End misses Q4 estimates
Lands’ End Company Profile
Lands’ End, Inc (NASDAQ: LE) is an American retailer specializing in casual apparel, accessories and home goods. Headquartered in Dodgeville, Wisconsin, the company sells its products through a combination of direct-to-consumer channels including e-commerce, catalogues and a network of outlet stores. Lands’ End is known for its nautical-inspired designs, functional outerwear and commitment to quality fabrics.
Founded in 1963 by Gary Comer as a mail-order sailing supply business, Lands’ End rapidly expanded its product offering beyond marine gear.
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