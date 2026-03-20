Lands’ End (NASDAQ:LE) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Lands’ End (NASDAQ:LE – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by ($0.01), FiscalAI reports. Lands’ End had a net margin of 0.89% and a return on equity of 7.32%. The company had revenue of $462.37 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $471.01 million.

Here are the key takeaways from Lands’ End’s conference call:

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Returned to growth: Q4 delivered 5% comparable sales and mid-single?digit GMV growth, and full?year adjusted EBITDA was $102 million, up 10% year?over?year.

Q4 delivered 5% comparable sales and mid-single?digit GMV growth, and full?year adjusted EBITDA was $102 million, up 10% year?over?year. WHP joint venture and $300M cash: Lands’ End will contribute IP to a JV for which WHP pays $300 million for a 50% stake, plans to use the majority to retire the term loan (leaving the company with 0 term loan debt and materially lower interest expense), and WHP launched a $45/share tender, creating immediate shareholder value and potential upside from WHP’s future monetization.

Lands’ End will contribute IP to a JV for which WHP pays $300 million for a 50% stake, plans to use the majority to retire the term loan (leaving the company with and materially lower interest expense), and WHP launched a $45/share tender, creating immediate shareholder value and potential upside from WHP’s future monetization. Customer and product momentum: New?to?brand household acquisition rose ~20% in Q4, driven by marketplace wins (Amazon double?digit growth), TikTok trends (quarter?zip), personalization/customization initiatives, and the hire of a CMO to scale brand and digital marketing.

New?to?brand household acquisition rose ~20% in Q4, driven by marketplace wins (Amazon double?digit growth), TikTok trends (quarter?zip), personalization/customization initiatives, and the hire of a CMO to scale brand and digital marketing. Cost and tariff pressures: IEEPA tariff headwinds trimmed reported gross margin (~30 bps in Q4) and SG&A rose ~90 bps of revenue due to increased marketing and incentive accruals, reflecting a deliberate short?term prioritization of growth but ongoing margin/cost risks.

Lands’ End Stock Performance

NASDAQ LE opened at $13.02 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $397.61 million, a P/E ratio of 37.72 and a beta of 2.31. Lands’ End has a 52-week low of $7.65 and a 52-week high of $20.04. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $16.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wall Street Zen upgraded Lands’ End from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 13th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Lands’ End in a research report on Monday, December 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lands’ End presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on LE

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LE. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in shares of Lands’ End by 76.9% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 487,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,869,000 after purchasing an additional 211,736 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. grew its position in Lands’ End by 147.3% in the 3rd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 202,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,849,000 after buying an additional 120,342 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Lands’ End by 686.0% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 122,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,726,000 after buying an additional 106,840 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Lands’ End in the 4th quarter valued at $1,528,000. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its position in Lands’ End by 197.4% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 132,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,870,000 after buying an additional 88,017 shares during the last quarter. 37.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Key Lands’ End News

Here are the key news stories impacting Lands’ End this week:

Lands’ End Company Profile

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Lands’ End, Inc (NASDAQ: LE) is an American retailer specializing in casual apparel, accessories and home goods. Headquartered in Dodgeville, Wisconsin, the company sells its products through a combination of direct-to-consumer channels including e-commerce, catalogues and a network of outlet stores. Lands’ End is known for its nautical-inspired designs, functional outerwear and commitment to quality fabrics.

Founded in 1963 by Gary Comer as a mail-order sailing supply business, Lands’ End rapidly expanded its product offering beyond marine gear.

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