Viant Technology (NASDAQ:DSP) Major Shareholder Capital Llc Sells 8,760 Shares of Stock

Viant Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:DSP – Get Free Report) major shareholder Capital Llc sold 8,760 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.42, for a total value of $100,039.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Viant Technology Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ DSP opened at $11.40 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.35. The firm has a market cap of $711.89 million, a PE ratio of 35.76 and a beta of 1.05. Viant Technology Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.11 and a 1 year high of $16.25.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Viant Technology in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Viant Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 14th. B. Riley Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price (up from $16.50) on shares of Viant Technology in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Freedom Capital raised Viant Technology to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, Loop Capital set a $14.50 price target on Viant Technology in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have given a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.13.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Viant Technology

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Granite Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in Viant Technology during the second quarter worth $7,239,000. Topline Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Viant Technology during the third quarter valued at $2,150,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd grew its holdings in Viant Technology by 474.3% during the 3rd quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 70,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $609,000 after acquiring an additional 58,251 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of Viant Technology by 1,223.5% in the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 62,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $828,000 after acquiring an additional 57,849 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp ET AL raised its position in shares of Viant Technology by 39.7% in the 3rd quarter. Tudor Investment Corp ET AL now owns 191,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,654,000 after acquiring an additional 54,507 shares in the last quarter. 11.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Viant Technology Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Viant Technology Inc (Nasdaq: DSP) is a software-as-a-service (SaaS) advertising technology company that delivers data-driven solutions to marketers and agencies. Its core offering, Adelphic, is a programmatic demand-side platform (DSP) that empowers clients to plan, execute and optimize digital ad campaigns across desktop, mobile, connected TV and other emerging channels.

Complementing its DSP, Viant offers PeopleCloud, a people-based data management platform (DMP) that aggregates and normalizes first- and third-party audience data.

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