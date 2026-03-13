Stifel Nicolaus Lowers Health Catalyst (NASDAQ:HCAT) Price Target to $2.00

Health Catalyst (NASDAQ:HCAT – Get Free Report) had its price objective lowered by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $3.75 to $2.00 in a research report issued on Friday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 46.84% from the stock’s current price.
HCAT has been the subject of a number of other reports. Raymond James Financial set a $3.00 target price on shares of Health Catalyst in a report on Friday. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Health Catalyst in a report on Monday, December 29th. Canaccord Genuity Group set a $2.00 target price on Health Catalyst in a research note on Friday. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their price objective on shares of Health Catalyst from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Health Catalyst from $3.25 to $2.75 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.38.
View Our Latest Stock Report on Health Catalyst
Health Catalyst Price Performance
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. nVerses Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Health Catalyst during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Pilgrim Partners Asia Pte Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Health Catalyst during the 3rd quarter worth about $39,000. Cresset Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Health Catalyst during the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Health Catalyst in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Focus Partners Wealth acquired a new stake in Health Catalyst in the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. 85.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Trending Headlines about Health Catalyst
Here are the key news stories impacting Health Catalyst this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Full?year strength: Health Catalyst reported FY2025 total revenue of $311.1M and Adjusted EBITDA of $41.4M; management framed 2026 as a year to position the business for long?term success. GlobeNewswire release
- Positive Sentiment: Technical/analyst note: A Zacks piece highlights a potential technical bottom (hammer pattern) and improving earnings?estimate revisions that could support a near?term recovery if fundamentals stabilize. Zacks: May find a bottom
- Neutral Sentiment: Earnings call available: The full Q4 earnings call transcript is now public — useful for hearing management’s commentary on margin drivers, backlog, and product/service adoption before placing trades. Seeking Alpha transcript
- Neutral Sentiment: Industry context/analysis: Coverage notes the firm’s longer?term story is shifting after a difficult 2025 for health?tech names; watch healthcare IT spending trends and durable client wins. Yahoo Finance analysis
- Negative Sentiment: Quarterly profit miss: Q4 EPS of $0.08 missed Zacks/consensus (roughly $0.09–$0.10), though revenue of ~$74.7M was roughly in line with expectations. Zacks: Lags Q4 estimates
- Negative Sentiment: Weak near?term guidance: Management set Q1 2026 revenue guidance of $68.0M–$70.0M, well below the consensus (~$74M), which is the primary driver of the pullback — investors typically punish visible downward guidance. MarketBeat earnings summary
- Negative Sentiment: Profitability/returns remain weak: Q4 showed a negative net margin (~?34%) and negative ROE, underscoring ongoing margin pressure even as revenue grows. MarketBeat metrics
About Health Catalyst
Health Catalyst (NASDAQ: HCAT) is a healthcare data and analytics technology company founded in 2008 and headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah. The company went public in 2019 and has since focused on delivering a unified data platform that helps healthcare organizations aggregate and analyze clinical, financial and operational information.
The core of Health Catalyst’s offering is the Data Operating System (DOS), a modular data management platform that integrates disparate data sources—from electronic health records to claims and patient-generated data—into a single analytics environment.
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