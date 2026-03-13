Stifel Nicolaus Lowers Health Catalyst (NASDAQ:HCAT) Price Target to $2.00

Health Catalyst (NASDAQ:HCAT – Get Free Report) had its price objective lowered by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $3.75 to $2.00 in a research report issued on Friday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 46.84% from the stock’s current price.

HCAT has been the subject of a number of other reports. Raymond James Financial set a $3.00 target price on shares of Health Catalyst in a report on Friday. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Health Catalyst in a report on Monday, December 29th. Canaccord Genuity Group set a $2.00 target price on Health Catalyst in a research note on Friday. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their price objective on shares of Health Catalyst from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Health Catalyst from $3.25 to $2.75 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.38.

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Health Catalyst Price Performance

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Shares of HCAT stock traded down $0.43 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $1.36. 1,183,338 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 811,744. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.88. The firm has a market cap of $96.33 million, a PE ratio of -0.85 and a beta of 1.76. Health Catalyst has a 1-year low of $1.20 and a 1-year high of $5.06. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.58.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. nVerses Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Health Catalyst during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Pilgrim Partners Asia Pte Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Health Catalyst during the 3rd quarter worth about $39,000. Cresset Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Health Catalyst during the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Health Catalyst in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Focus Partners Wealth acquired a new stake in Health Catalyst in the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. 85.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Trending Headlines about Health Catalyst

Here are the key news stories impacting Health Catalyst this week:

Positive Sentiment: Full?year strength: Health Catalyst reported FY2025 total revenue of $311.1M and Adjusted EBITDA of $41.4M; management framed 2026 as a year to position the business for long?term success. GlobeNewswire release

Full?year strength: Health Catalyst reported FY2025 total revenue of $311.1M and Adjusted EBITDA of $41.4M; management framed 2026 as a year to position the business for long?term success. Positive Sentiment: Technical/analyst note: A Zacks piece highlights a potential technical bottom (hammer pattern) and improving earnings?estimate revisions that could support a near?term recovery if fundamentals stabilize. Zacks: May find a bottom

Technical/analyst note: A Zacks piece highlights a potential technical bottom (hammer pattern) and improving earnings?estimate revisions that could support a near?term recovery if fundamentals stabilize. Neutral Sentiment: Earnings call available: The full Q4 earnings call transcript is now public — useful for hearing management’s commentary on margin drivers, backlog, and product/service adoption before placing trades. Seeking Alpha transcript

Earnings call available: The full Q4 earnings call transcript is now public — useful for hearing management’s commentary on margin drivers, backlog, and product/service adoption before placing trades. Neutral Sentiment: Industry context/analysis: Coverage notes the firm’s longer?term story is shifting after a difficult 2025 for health?tech names; watch healthcare IT spending trends and durable client wins. Yahoo Finance analysis

Industry context/analysis: Coverage notes the firm’s longer?term story is shifting after a difficult 2025 for health?tech names; watch healthcare IT spending trends and durable client wins. Negative Sentiment: Quarterly profit miss: Q4 EPS of $0.08 missed Zacks/consensus (roughly $0.09–$0.10), though revenue of ~$74.7M was roughly in line with expectations. Zacks: Lags Q4 estimates

Quarterly profit miss: Q4 EPS of $0.08 missed Zacks/consensus (roughly $0.09–$0.10), though revenue of ~$74.7M was roughly in line with expectations. Negative Sentiment: Weak near?term guidance: Management set Q1 2026 revenue guidance of $68.0M–$70.0M, well below the consensus (~$74M), which is the primary driver of the pullback — investors typically punish visible downward guidance. MarketBeat earnings summary

Weak near?term guidance: Management set Q1 2026 revenue guidance of $68.0M–$70.0M, well below the consensus (~$74M), which is the primary driver of the pullback — investors typically punish visible downward guidance. Negative Sentiment: Profitability/returns remain weak: Q4 showed a negative net margin (~?34%) and negative ROE, underscoring ongoing margin pressure even as revenue grows. MarketBeat metrics

About Health Catalyst

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Health Catalyst (NASDAQ: HCAT) is a healthcare data and analytics technology company founded in 2008 and headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah. The company went public in 2019 and has since focused on delivering a unified data platform that helps healthcare organizations aggregate and analyze clinical, financial and operational information.

The core of Health Catalyst’s offering is the Data Operating System (DOS), a modular data management platform that integrates disparate data sources—from electronic health records to claims and patient-generated data—into a single analytics environment.

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