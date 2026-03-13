WINTON GROUP Ltd Buys New Position in Corpay, Inc. $CPAY

WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new position in Corpay, Inc. (NYSE:CPAY – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 3,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $934,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Root Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Corpay during the 3rd quarter worth $40,000. Mather Group LLC. bought a new position in Corpay in the third quarter valued at $49,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. raised its position in Corpay by 100.0% during the third quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. CYBER HORNET ETFs LLC purchased a new stake in Corpay during the second quarter valued at about $63,000. Finally, MUFG Securities EMEA plc bought a new stake in Corpay during the second quarter worth about $68,000. Institutional investors own 98.84% of the company’s stock.

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Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CAO Alissa B. Vickery sold 1,701 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $358.65, for a total transaction of $610,063.65. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 2,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $781,857. This represents a 43.83% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 5.04% of the company’s stock.

Corpay Trading Down 1.1%

Shares of NYSE:CPAY traded down $3.48 on Friday, reaching $318.08. 102,007 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 683,426. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.80. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $327.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $307.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. Corpay, Inc. has a 52 week low of $252.84 and a 52 week high of $361.99.

Corpay (NYSE:CPAY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 4th. The company reported $6.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.93 by $0.11. Corpay had a return on equity of 37.13% and a net margin of 23.62%.The company had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $5.36 EPS. Corpay’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. Corpay has set its FY 2026 guidance at 25.500-26.500 EPS and its Q1 2026 guidance at 5.380-5.520 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Corpay, Inc. will post 19.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on CPAY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Corpay from $350.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 5th. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price objective on Corpay from $344.00 to $363.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their target price on Corpay from $385.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 9th. Mizuho upped their target price on Corpay from $320.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 6th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Corpay in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $377.57.

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About Corpay

(Free Report)

Corpay (NYSE:CPAY) is a global payments and fintech company that provides businesses with tools to manage, move and optimize corporate spend. The company focuses on commercial payments, foreign exchange and cross-border transactions, aiming to simplify treasury operations and reduce friction in business-to-business payments through technology-driven solutions.

Its product offering includes payment processing and accounts payable automation, corporate and virtual card programs, expense management tools, and foreign-exchange hedging and execution services for international payments.

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