IAC Inc. $IAC Shares Sold by WINTON GROUP Ltd

WINTON GROUP Ltd cut its position in shares of IAC Inc. (NASDAQ:IAC – Free Report) by 77.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 30,357 shares of the company’s stock after selling 104,999 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in IAC were worth $1,034,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of IAC during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,924,000. Permanent Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of IAC during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,732,000. AlphaQuest LLC grew its stake in IAC by 1,127.5% in the 3rd quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 41,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,406,000 after acquiring an additional 37,896 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in IAC by 20.5% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,568,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,284,000 after acquiring an additional 1,117,313 shares during the period. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new stake in IAC in the 3rd quarter worth $875,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.90% of the company’s stock.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

IAC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Oppenheimer cut shares of IAC from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 15th. Needham & Company LLC set a $57.00 target price on shares of IAC in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating on shares of IAC in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of IAC from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 10th. Finally, Zacks Research raised shares of IAC from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $47.62.

IAC Price Performance

IAC stock traded up $0.24 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $37.52. The stock had a trading volume of 115,173 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,086,400. IAC Inc. has a 52-week low of $29.56 and a 52-week high of $50.49. The company has a current ratio of 2.75, a quick ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.20. The company has a market cap of $2.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.22 and a beta of 1.09.

IAC (NASDAQ:IAC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 3rd. The company reported ($0.99) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by ($1.66). The business had revenue of $645.98 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $641.01 million. IAC had a negative return on equity of 2.43% and a negative net margin of 4.35%.IAC’s quarterly revenue was down 34.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($2.39) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that IAC Inc. will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

IAC Profile

(Free Report)

IAC (NASDAQ: IAC) is a publicly traded holding company headquartered in New York City that builds and invests in consumer-focused internet businesses. Through its portfolio of digital media brands, online marketplaces and subscription services, IAC delivers content and connections across a range of verticals, including lifestyle, finance, home services and personal care. The company’s operations span North America and parts of Europe, where its brands reach millions of visitors each month.

In the digital publishing space, IAC’s Dotdash Meredith division develops original content and data?driven journalism across more than a dozen specialty sites.

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