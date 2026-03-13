WINTON GROUP Ltd Boosts Stake in Ring Energy, Inc. $REI

WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its holdings in Ring Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:REI – Free Report) by 264.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 729,892 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 529,838 shares during the quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd owned 0.35% of Ring Energy worth $796,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ring Energy by 28.6% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,350,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,853,000 after purchasing an additional 744,284 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in Ring Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Empowered Funds LLC lifted its position in Ring Energy by 8.6% during the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 783,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $901,000 after purchasing an additional 62,317 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in Ring Energy by 57.8% during the second quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 967,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $768,000 after purchasing an additional 354,542 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Catalyst Funds Management Pty Ltd purchased a new position in Ring Energy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $55,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.14% of the company’s stock.

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Ring Energy Price Performance

Shares of Ring Energy stock traded down $0.05 during trading on Friday, hitting $1.47. 1,202,335 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,046,296. The stock has a market cap of $306.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.16 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Ring Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $0.72 and a 52 week high of $1.64. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1.20 and its 200-day moving average is $1.05.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Ring Energy ( NYSEAMERICAN:REI Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 4th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.01). Ring Energy had a positive return on equity of 5.13% and a negative net margin of 11.31%.The firm had revenue of $66.88 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $71.35 million. Research analysts expect that Ring Energy, Inc. will post 0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Research raised shares of Ring Energy to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Ring Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $2.50.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on REI

Ring Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

Ring Energy, Inc is an independent oil and natural gas exploration and production company focused on the development, acquisition and operation of upstream assets in the United States. Headquartered in Odessa, Texas, the company concentrates its activities on onshore hydrocarbon plays, where it seeks to optimize production through technical innovation, cost management and disciplined capital allocation. Ring Energy trades on the NYSE American under the ticker symbol REI.

The company’s core operations are centered in the Permian Basin, one of North America’s most prolific oil-producing regions.

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