Rehmann Capital Advisory Group Acquires 4,102 Shares of Oracle Corporation $ORCL

Rehmann Capital Advisory Group boosted its holdings in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 40.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,178 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,102 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group’s holdings in Oracle were worth $3,990,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ORCL. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its stake in shares of Oracle by 189.3% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 153,580 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $25,593,000 after purchasing an additional 100,494 shares during the period. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Oracle by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,418 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $903,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares during the period. Sivia Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in Oracle by 21.5% in the second quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,348 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $951,000 after purchasing an additional 768 shares during the last quarter. United Bank increased its holdings in Oracle by 6.8% in the second quarter. United Bank now owns 15,038 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $3,288,000 after purchasing an additional 963 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schnieders Capital Management LLC. lifted its stake in Oracle by 19.2% in the second quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. now owns 52,856 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $11,556,000 after buying an additional 8,530 shares during the period. 42.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Insider Buying and Selling at Oracle

In other news, insider Mark Hura sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.89, for a total transaction of $2,953,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 234,077 shares in the company, valued at $46,087,420.53. This represents a 6.02% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Douglas A. Kehring sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.89, for a total value of $6,821,150.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 33,638 shares in the company, valued at $6,555,709.82. The trade was a 50.99% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 72,223 shares of company stock valued at $13,689,064. Corporate insiders own 40.90% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Stock Down 0.4%

NYSE ORCL traded down $0.71 during trading on Friday, hitting $158.46. The stock had a trading volume of 4,210,010 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,064,482. Oracle Corporation has a 12 month low of $118.86 and a 12 month high of $345.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.19, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.35. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $166.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $218.63. The company has a market capitalization of $455.26 billion, a PE ratio of 28.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.66.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 10th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $17.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.91 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 25.30% and a return on equity of 60.00%. The firm’s revenue was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.47 earnings per share. Oracle has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 1.960-2.000 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Oracle Corporation will post 5 EPS for the current year.

Oracle Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 9th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 9th. Oracle’s payout ratio is presently 35.91%.

Key Stories Impacting Oracle

Here are the key news stories impacting Oracle this week:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on ORCL shares. Bank of America reduced their target price on Oracle from $368.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 11th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Oracle from $185.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and set a $400.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank Of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a report on Wednesday. Finally, HSBC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $382.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a research report on Wednesday, November 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-seven have given a Buy rating, nine have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $268.06.

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Oracle Company Profile

(Free Report)

Oracle Corporation is a multinational technology company that develops and sells database software, cloud engineered systems, enterprise software applications and related services. The company is widely known for its flagship Oracle Database and a portfolio of enterprise-grade software products that support data management, application development, analytics and middleware. Over recent years Oracle has expanded its focus to include cloud infrastructure and cloud applications, positioning itself as a provider of both platform and software-as-a-service solutions for large organizations.

Oracle’s product and service offerings include Oracle Database and the Autonomous Database, Oracle Cloud Infrastructure (OCI), enterprise resource planning (ERP), human capital management (HCM) and supply chain management (SCM) cloud applications (often grouped under Oracle Fusion Cloud Applications), middleware such as WebLogic, and developer technologies including Java and MySQL.

See Also

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