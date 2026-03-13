SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC Sells 22,128 Shares of Pfizer Inc. $PFE

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 25.6% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 64,428 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 22,128 shares during the quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $1,655,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fiduciary Alliance LLC boosted its position in Pfizer by 46.4% during the third quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC now owns 145,263 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,701,000 after purchasing an additional 46,043 shares during the period. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the third quarter valued at approximately $3,019,000. Vista Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 236.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vista Investment Partners LLC now owns 69,613 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,774,000 after buying an additional 48,900 shares in the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp lifted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 29.9% during the 3rd quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 248,251 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,325,000 after buying an additional 57,188 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kepler Cheuvreux Suisse SA bought a new position in Pfizer in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $16,613,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.36% of the company’s stock.

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Pfizer Price Performance

NYSE:PFE traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $26.90. The stock had a trading volume of 3,442,513 shares, compared to its average volume of 46,104,438. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $152.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.78 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.87. Pfizer Inc. has a one year low of $20.92 and a one year high of $27.94.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $17.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.93 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 20.48% and a net margin of 12.42%.The firm’s revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.63 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on PFE shares. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Wednesday, December 17th. UBS Group began coverage on Pfizer in a report on Tuesday, January 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. HSBC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $29.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Wednesday, December 10th. Daiwa Securities Group cut Pfizer from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, February 12th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada initiated coverage on Pfizer in a research note on Tuesday, February 24th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have issued a Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Pfizer currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.05.

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About Pfizer

(Free Report)

Pfizer Inc (NYSE: PFE) is a multinational biopharmaceutical company headquartered in New York City. Founded in 1849 by Charles Pfizer and Charles Erhart, the company researches, develops, manufactures and commercializes a broad range of medicines and vaccines for human health. Its activities span discovery research, clinical development, regulatory affairs, manufacturing and global commercial distribution across multiple therapeutic areas.

Pfizer’s portfolio and pipeline cover oncology, immunology, cardiology, endocrinology, rare diseases, hospital acute care and anti-infectives, along with a substantial vaccine business.

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