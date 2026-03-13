SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC Sells 22,128 Shares of Pfizer Inc. $PFE

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 25.6% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 64,428 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 22,128 shares during the quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $1,655,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fiduciary Alliance LLC boosted its position in Pfizer by 46.4% during the third quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC now owns 145,263 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,701,000 after purchasing an additional 46,043 shares during the period. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the third quarter valued at approximately $3,019,000. Vista Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 236.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vista Investment Partners LLC now owns 69,613 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,774,000 after buying an additional 48,900 shares in the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp lifted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 29.9% during the 3rd quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 248,251 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,325,000 after buying an additional 57,188 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kepler Cheuvreux Suisse SA bought a new position in Pfizer in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $16,613,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.36% of the company’s stock.
Pfizer Price Performance
NYSE:PFE traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $26.90. The stock had a trading volume of 3,442,513 shares, compared to its average volume of 46,104,438. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $152.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.78 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.87. Pfizer Inc. has a one year low of $20.92 and a one year high of $27.94.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of research analysts recently weighed in on PFE shares. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Wednesday, December 17th. UBS Group began coverage on Pfizer in a report on Tuesday, January 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. HSBC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $29.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Wednesday, December 10th. Daiwa Securities Group cut Pfizer from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, February 12th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada initiated coverage on Pfizer in a research note on Tuesday, February 24th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have issued a Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Pfizer currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.05.
Get Our Latest Analysis on Pfizer
Key Headlines Impacting Pfizer
Here are the key news stories impacting Pfizer this week:
- Positive Sentiment: China approved Pfizer’s GLP?1 weight?management drug Xianweiying, opening a large market and adding a growth avenue beyond COVID products. Pfizer’s Weight Management Drug Wins China Approval
- Positive Sentiment: Early Phase?2 data for trispecific antibody tilrekimig showed meaningful eczema improvement with a favorable safety profile — a successful later?stage outcome could materially expand Pfizer’s immunology franchise. How Tilrekimig’s Trispecific Eczema Data At Pfizer (PFE) Has Changed Its Investment Story
- Positive Sentiment: Pfizer launched a new early?stage oncology trial for PF?07994525, extending its cancer pipeline and showing continued R&D investment that could produce longer?term revenue drivers. Pfizer Advances Early?Stage Cancer Candidate PF?07994525
- Positive Sentiment: Completed Phase?2 toddler study for Pfizer’s next?gen pneumococcal vaccine advances that program toward later?stage trials and potential label expansion. Pfizer Advances Next?Gen Pneumococcal Vaccine
- Positive Sentiment: Scotiabank reiterated a Buy rating on Pfizer, which may support investor confidence and act as a near?term positive catalyst for the stock. Scotiabank Sticks to Their Buy Rating for Pfizer (PFE)
- Neutral Sentiment: Analyst/outlet coverage highlights Pfizer’s high dividend yield (~6.5%) and deep discount from prior highs, framing the stock as an income/value play for long?term investors. 1 Magnificent Dividend Stock Down 57% to Buy and Hold Forever
- Neutral Sentiment: Industry coverage and commentary (health?care roundups) mention Pfizer alongside peers — useful context but not an immediate stock mover. Health Care Roundup: Market Talk
- Neutral Sentiment: Pfizer commentary on navigating regulatory uncertainty (company expert piece) underlines the firm’s focus on compliance but has limited immediate market impact. Be nimble, be ready: how to tackle regulatory uncertainty in clinical trials
- Negative Sentiment: Market reports show Pfizer’s share price dipped more than the broader market in recent sessions, reflecting short?term selling pressure and investor caution. Pfizer (PFE) Sees a More Significant Dip Than Broader Market
- Negative Sentiment: Duplicate market?movement coverage highlights the intraday weakness and may reinforce momentum selling. Pfizer (PFE) Sees a More Significant Dip Than Broader Market: Some Facts to Know
- Negative Sentiment: Competitive pressure: Bristol Myers’ deep late?stage pipeline coverage reminds investors that peer advancements could divert future market share and investor attention away from Pfizer’s franchises. Is Bristol Myers’ Deep Pipeline the Key to Future Growth?
About Pfizer
Pfizer Inc (NYSE: PFE) is a multinational biopharmaceutical company headquartered in New York City. Founded in 1849 by Charles Pfizer and Charles Erhart, the company researches, develops, manufactures and commercializes a broad range of medicines and vaccines for human health. Its activities span discovery research, clinical development, regulatory affairs, manufacturing and global commercial distribution across multiple therapeutic areas.
Pfizer’s portfolio and pipeline cover oncology, immunology, cardiology, endocrinology, rare diseases, hospital acute care and anti-infectives, along with a substantial vaccine business.
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