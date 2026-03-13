SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC Sells 8,105 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF $VEA

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 16.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 41,545 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,105 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $2,528,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VEA. GGM Financials LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the third quarter worth $27,000. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 75.6% during the 3rd quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC now owns 562 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. Cloud Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Kilter Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $49,000.

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Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Trading Up 0.4%

Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF stock traded up $0.25 during trading on Friday, reaching $64.82. The stock had a trading volume of 2,396,762 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,278,021. The company has a market capitalization of $200.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.34 and a beta of 0.87. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $66.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $62.80. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $45.14 and a 52 week high of $70.55.

About Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

Further Reading

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