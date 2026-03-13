WINTON GROUP Ltd Buys Shares of 3,476 Royal Gold, Inc. $RGLD

WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD – Free Report) (TSE:RGL) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 3,476 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $697,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Caldwell Trust Co bought a new position in Royal Gold during the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB grew its position in Royal Gold by 33.9% in the 3rd quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 221 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new stake in Royal Gold in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Royal Gold during the 3rd quarter valued at $64,000. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Royal Gold by 248.9% during the 3rd quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 321 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. 83.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Royal Gold alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Royal Gold in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. TD Cowen upped their price objective on Royal Gold from $261.00 to $263.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 18th. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $330.00 target price on shares of Royal Gold in a report on Wednesday, February 4th. Zacks Research cut Royal Gold from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $270.00 price target on shares of Royal Gold in a research note on Sunday, December 7th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $251.50.

Royal Gold Stock Performance

NASDAQ:RGLD traded down $6.76 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $263.07. 170,316 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 939,155. The company has a quick ratio of 2.91, a current ratio of 3.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $273.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $222.57. The firm has a market cap of $22.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.48. Royal Gold, Inc. has a one year low of $150.75 and a one year high of $306.25.

Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD – Get Free Report) (TSE:RGL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 18th. The basic materials company reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.68 by ($0.76). The company had revenue of $360.85 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $425.47 million. Royal Gold had a return on equity of 11.89% and a net margin of 45.26%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 85.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.63 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Royal Gold, Inc. will post 6.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Royal Gold Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.475 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 2nd. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.7%. Royal Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.90%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Royal Gold

In other news, Director William M. Hayes sold 4,173 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.07, for a total value of $1,156,213.11. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 6,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,698,162.03. This represents a 40.51% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark Isto sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.83, for a total transaction of $549,660.00. Following the sale, the director owned 20,043 shares in the company, valued at $5,508,417.69. The trade was a 9.07% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold 7,573 shares of company stock valued at $2,127,091 over the last 90 days. 0.49% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Royal Gold

(Free Report)

Royal Gold, Inc, headquartered in Denver, Colorado, is a leading precious metals streaming and royalty company. Through its business model, Royal Gold provides upfront financing to mining operators in exchange for the right to purchase a percentage of future metal production at predetermined prices. This structure allows the company to participate in production upside while minimizing exposure to the operating and capital-intensive aspects of mine ownership.

The company’s portfolio encompasses interests in over 200 streams and royalties on projects across North America, South America, Europe, Africa and Australia.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.