WINTON GROUP Ltd Buys Shares of 3,476 Royal Gold, Inc. $RGLD

WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD – Free Report) (TSE:RGL) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 3,476 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $697,000.
Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Caldwell Trust Co bought a new position in Royal Gold during the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB grew its position in Royal Gold by 33.9% in the 3rd quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 221 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new stake in Royal Gold in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Royal Gold during the 3rd quarter valued at $64,000. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Royal Gold by 248.9% during the 3rd quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 321 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. 83.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Royal Gold in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. TD Cowen upped their price objective on Royal Gold from $261.00 to $263.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 18th. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $330.00 target price on shares of Royal Gold in a report on Wednesday, February 4th. Zacks Research cut Royal Gold from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $270.00 price target on shares of Royal Gold in a research note on Sunday, December 7th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $251.50.
Royal Gold Stock Performance
NASDAQ:RGLD traded down $6.76 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $263.07. 170,316 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 939,155. The company has a quick ratio of 2.91, a current ratio of 3.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $273.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $222.57. The firm has a market cap of $22.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.48. Royal Gold, Inc. has a one year low of $150.75 and a one year high of $306.25.
Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD – Get Free Report) (TSE:RGL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 18th. The basic materials company reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.68 by ($0.76). The company had revenue of $360.85 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $425.47 million. Royal Gold had a return on equity of 11.89% and a net margin of 45.26%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 85.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.63 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Royal Gold, Inc. will post 6.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Royal Gold Dividend Announcement
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.475 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 2nd. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.7%. Royal Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.90%.
Insider Buying and Selling at Royal Gold
In other news, Director William M. Hayes sold 4,173 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.07, for a total value of $1,156,213.11. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 6,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,698,162.03. This represents a 40.51% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark Isto sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.83, for a total transaction of $549,660.00. Following the sale, the director owned 20,043 shares in the company, valued at $5,508,417.69. The trade was a 9.07% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold 7,573 shares of company stock valued at $2,127,091 over the last 90 days. 0.49% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
About Royal Gold
Royal Gold, Inc, headquartered in Denver, Colorado, is a leading precious metals streaming and royalty company. Through its business model, Royal Gold provides upfront financing to mining operators in exchange for the right to purchase a percentage of future metal production at predetermined prices. This structure allows the company to participate in production upside while minimizing exposure to the operating and capital-intensive aspects of mine ownership.
The company’s portfolio encompasses interests in over 200 streams and royalties on projects across North America, South America, Europe, Africa and Australia.
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