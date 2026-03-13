35,304 Shares in Eton Pharmaceuticals, Inc. $ETON Bought by WINTON GROUP Ltd

WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new stake in Eton Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETON – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 35,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $767,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd owned approximately 0.13% of Eton Pharmaceuticals as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Eton Pharmaceuticals by 156.3% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 355,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,620,000 after acquiring an additional 217,042 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Eton Pharmaceuticals by 34.9% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 175,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,274,000 after purchasing an additional 45,341 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Eton Pharmaceuticals by 49.1% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 95,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,245,000 after purchasing an additional 31,596 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Eton Pharmaceuticals by 33.1% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,000 after purchasing an additional 5,734 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Eton Pharmaceuticals by 98.8% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 592,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,450,000 after purchasing an additional 294,617 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 27.86% of the company’s stock.

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Eton Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 0.2%

Shares of ETON stock traded up $0.03 on Friday, hitting $19.05. The company had a trading volume of 16,347 shares, compared to its average volume of 264,491. Eton Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.09 and a twelve month high of $23.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.63. The firm has a market cap of $510.92 million, a P/E ratio of -75.80 and a beta of 1.19. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $16.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.27.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ETON. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Eton Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Eton Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, December 13th. Craig Hallum increased their price target on Eton Pharmaceuticals from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Zacks Research raised Eton Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 1st. Finally, HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on Eton Pharmaceuticals from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Eton Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.00.

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Eton Pharmaceuticals Profile

(Free Report)

Eton Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a specialty pharmaceutical company focused on developing, manufacturing and commercializing generic and proprietary pharmaceutical products for patients with rare and underserved diseases. Headquartered in West Palm Beach, Florida, the company leverages its expertise in hormone therapies and complex molecules to address treatment areas where patient need is high and competition is limited. Since its founding in 2016, Eton has sought to build a diversified portfolio that combines established generic medicines with targeted branded offerings.

The company’s product lineup includes thyroid hormone replacements such as desiccated thyroid and liothyronine, as well as pyrimethamine tablets indicated for toxoplasmosis.

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