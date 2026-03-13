Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) SVP Maria Victoria Wong Sells 551 Shares

Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Free Report) SVP Maria Victoria Wong sold 551 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.54, for a total transaction of $42,724.54. Following the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 27,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,167,785.78. This trade represents a 1.93% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Maria Victoria Wong also recently made the following trade(s):

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On Tuesday, February 24th, Maria Victoria Wong sold 2,179 shares of Cisco Systems stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.74, for a total value of $169,395.46.

On Friday, February 13th, Maria Victoria Wong sold 51 shares of Cisco Systems stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.24, for a total transaction of $3,786.24.

Cisco Systems Price Performance

CSCO traded up $0.40 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $78.14. 10,985,049 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 23,378,410. The company has a market capitalization of $308.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.41, a PEG ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.87. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $77.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $74.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $52.11 and a 52-week high of $88.18.

Cisco Systems Increases Dividend

Cisco Systems ( NASDAQ:CSCO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 11th. The network equipment provider reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.02. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 19.22% and a return on equity of 27.88%. The firm had revenue of $15.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.11 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.94 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, April 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 2nd. This is a positive change from Cisco Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is presently 57.54%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on CSCO shares. Zacks Research raised shares of Cisco Systems from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 26th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Cisco Systems from $77.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 13th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Thursday, February 12th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Cisco Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 28th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Buy rating and seven have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $89.55.

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Cisco Systems News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Cisco Systems this week:

Positive Sentiment: Beat-and-raise quarter: Cisco reported record Q2 revenue and EPS and cited a 61% jump in hyperscale/cloud AI orders to $2.1B, raising annual AI order expectations — a near-term revenue catalyst and re-rating trigger. Read More.

Beat-and-raise quarter: Cisco reported record Q2 revenue and EPS and cited a 61% jump in hyperscale/cloud AI orders to $2.1B, raising annual AI order expectations — a near-term revenue catalyst and re-rating trigger. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Analyst upgrades and higher targets: Multiple firms (Evercore, JPMorgan, Rosenblatt, Argus, DZ Bank) have raised ratings/targets and flagged upside, boosting investor sentiment and trading momentum. Read More.

Analyst upgrades and higher targets: Multiple firms (Evercore, JPMorgan, Rosenblatt, Argus, DZ Bank) have raised ratings/targets and flagged upside, boosting investor sentiment and trading momentum. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Product share gains: Dell’Oro reports Cisco edged out competitors for #1 indoor Wi?Fi 7 revenue share in 2025 via aggressive pricing — supports near-term hardware demand and competitive positioning. Read More.

Product share gains: Dell’Oro reports Cisco edged out competitors for #1 indoor Wi?Fi 7 revenue share in 2025 via aggressive pricing — supports near-term hardware demand and competitive positioning. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Longer-term AI narrative: Coverage highlights Cisco’s “agentic” AI push that could shift mix toward software and higher?margin services if execution continues, underpinning longer-term upside. Read More.

Longer-term AI narrative: Coverage highlights Cisco’s “agentic” AI push that could shift mix toward software and higher?margin services if execution continues, underpinning longer-term upside. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Investor outreach and visibility: Cisco presented at Morgan Stanley’s conference emphasizing networking and AI infrastructure strengths — helps clarity but not a direct financial surprise. Read More.

Investor outreach and visibility: Cisco presented at Morgan Stanley’s conference emphasizing networking and AI infrastructure strengths — helps clarity but not a direct financial surprise. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Valuation and pullback debate: Several retail/market pieces question whether recent pullback leaves Cisco reasonably priced; useful context for entry/exit decisions but mixed for near-term direction. Read More.

Valuation and pullback debate: Several retail/market pieces question whether recent pullback leaves Cisco reasonably priced; useful context for entry/exit decisions but mixed for near-term direction. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Margin pressure: Management flagged higher memory costs and a hardware?heavy product mix as near-term margin headwinds that could compress gross margins despite revenue growth. Read More.

Margin pressure: Management flagged higher memory costs and a hardware?heavy product mix as near-term margin headwinds that could compress gross margins despite revenue growth. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Insider sales: EVP Thimaya Subaiya sold 1,744 shares (~$134k) and SVP Maria Victoria Wong sold 551 shares last week; small relative to their holdings but can create short-term sentiment pressure. SEC filings for the trades are public. Read More. Read More.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bare Financial Services Inc raised its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 531.0% in the second quarter. Bare Financial Services Inc now owns 366 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Cisco Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. MidAtlantic Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Intesa Sanpaolo Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Cisco Systems in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Finally, Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Cisco Systems by 96.2% in the third quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 408 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 73.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

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Cisco Systems, Inc is a global technology company that designs, manufactures and sells networking hardware, software and telecommunications equipment. Its core business focuses on enabling enterprise and service-provider networks through products such as routers, switches, network security appliances and wireless systems. Over time Cisco has broadened its portfolio to emphasize software-defined networking, cybersecurity, cloud infrastructure and edge computing solutions that help organizations build and manage modern IT environments.

In addition to hardware, Cisco offers a growing range of software platforms and subscription services for network management, security, analytics and collaboration.

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