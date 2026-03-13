KVH Industries (NASDAQ:KVHI) CEO Brent Bruun Sells 2,049 Shares of Stock

KVH Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KVHI – Get Free Report) CEO Brent Bruun sold 2,049 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.64, for a total value of $13,605.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 169,624 shares in the company, valued at $1,126,303.36. The trade was a 1.19% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

KVH Industries Stock Down 5.4%

KVH Industries stock traded down $0.40 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $7.05. 118,463 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 54,539. The firm has a market capitalization of $137.97 million, a PE ratio of -18.55 and a beta of 0.72. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.22. KVH Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $4.69 and a one year high of $7.71.

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Institutional Trading of KVH Industries

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of KVHI. Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC grew its stake in KVH Industries by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC now owns 68,829 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $367,000 after buying an additional 2,222 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in KVH Industries by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 66,018 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $460,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares during the period. Peapod Lane Capital LLC grew its holdings in KVH Industries by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Peapod Lane Capital LLC now owns 414,734 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,891,000 after buying an additional 3,058 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of KVH Industries by 20.6% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 31,445 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $219,000 after buying an additional 5,378 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its stake in KVH Industries by 27.8% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 27,303 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $153,000 after acquiring an additional 5,935 shares in the last quarter. 73.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

KVHI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of KVH Industries in a research note on Monday, December 22nd. Wall Street Zen raised KVH Industries to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Sell”.

Read Our Latest Research Report on KVHI

KVH Industries Company Profile

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KVH Industries, Inc develops and manufactures mobile connectivity, inertial navigation, and stabilization systems for maritime, land mobile and defense markets. Its Satellite Communications Group delivers a range of mobile VSAT and broadband systems under the TracPhone and TracNet brands, offering high-speed data, voice and TV programming for commercial and leisure vessels. The company pairs its hardware offerings with the OneCare global network and service platform, providing 24/7 support and coverage across major satellite constellations.

The Inertial Systems Group at KVH produces fiber-optic and hemispherical resonator gyros, inertial measurement units (IMUs) and related inertial navigation products for aerospace, unmanned platforms and precision stabilization applications.

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