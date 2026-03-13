iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:LRGF) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:LRGF – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 27th, there was short interest totaling 227,629 shares, a decrease of 32.8% from the February 12th total of 338,969 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 273,291 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days. Currently, 0.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Currently, 0.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 273,291 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days.

Institutional Trading of iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Corient Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF by 1,092.7% during the 4th quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,526,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,966,000 after purchasing an additional 1,398,261 shares in the last quarter. SigFig Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF by 25.8% in the 3rd quarter. SigFig Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,488,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,516,000 after buying an additional 509,729 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF by 146.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 770,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,391,000 after buying an additional 458,079 shares in the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF by 258.5% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 582,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,369,000 after buying an additional 420,321 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Modern Wealth Management LLC increased its position in iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF by 111.2% during the third quarter. Modern Wealth Management LLC now owns 648,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,829,000 after buying an additional 341,720 shares in the last quarter.

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iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF Price Performance

Shares of LRGF stock traded down $0.47 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $66.77. 418,178 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 307,254. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $69.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $69.05. The firm has a market cap of $3.02 billion, a PE ratio of 22.79 and a beta of 0.98. iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF has a 1-year low of $49.97 and a 1-year high of $71.07.

iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF Company Profile

The iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF (LRGF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the STOXX U.S. Equity Factor index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap equities. Stocks are selected and weighted to maximize exposure to five factors: momentum, quality, value, low volatility, and size. LRGF was launched on Apr 30, 2015 and is managed by BlackRock.

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