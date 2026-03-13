Employees Retirement System of Texas Sells 35,927 Shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. $TMUS

Employees Retirement System of Texas lessened its holdings in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report) by 10.6% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 304,336 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 35,927 shares during the quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $72,852,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TMUS. Howard Hughes Medical Institute bought a new stake in T-Mobile US during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. United Community Bank raised its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 131.1% in the third quarter. United Community Bank now owns 104 shares of the Wireless communications provider's stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Elevation Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 190.0% in the third quarter. Elevation Wealth Partners LLC now owns 116 shares of the Wireless communications provider's stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. CoreFirst Bank & Trust bought a new position in shares of T-Mobile US in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, City Holding Co. boosted its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 48.4% during the third quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 141 shares of the Wireless communications provider's stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.49% of the company's stock.

T-Mobile US Stock Up 0.4%

TMUS stock opened at $214.37 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $236.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $203.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $215.00. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 1-year low of $181.36 and a 1-year high of $272.60.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on TMUS shares. Daiwa Securities Group upgraded T-Mobile US from a "neutral" rating to an "outperform" rating and set a $240.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, February 19th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US from $280.00 to $260.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 10th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $240.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, February 12th. UBS Group reissued a "buy" rating on shares of T-Mobile US in a research report on Thursday, February 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a "buy" rating on shares of T-Mobile US in a report on Thursday, February 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have given a Buy rating and ten have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $257.09.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Peter Osvaldik sold 27,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.86, for a total transaction of $5,801,220.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 51,573 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,080,974.78. This trade represents a 34.36% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Mark Wolfe Nelson sold 10,240 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.80, for a total transaction of $2,260,992.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 74,280 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,401,024. This represents a 12.12% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold 694,134 shares of company stock worth $150,847,799 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

T-Mobile US Profile

T-Mobile US is a national wireless carrier that provides mobile voice, messaging and data services to consumers, businesses and wholesale customers across the United States, Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands. The company operates a nationwide mobile network and offers device sales, equipment financing and support services through retail stores, online channels and distribution partners. T-Mobile positions its products around bundled service plans, device offerings and value-added features for both individual and enterprise customers.

Product offerings include postpaid and prepaid wireless plans under the T-Mobile and Metro by T-Mobile brands, as well as connectivity solutions for small and large businesses.

