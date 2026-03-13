Dollar General (NYSE:DG) Updates FY 2026 Earnings Guidance

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2026 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 7.100-7.35 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 6.790. The company issued revenue guidance of $44.3 billion-$44.5 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $43.3 billion.

Shares of DG opened at $135.34 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.79 billion, a PE ratio of 23.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.23. Dollar General has a 12 month low of $76.44 and a 12 month high of $158.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $147.80 and its 200-day moving average is $123.48.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The company reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $10.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.78 billion. Dollar General had a return on equity of 18.59% and a net margin of 3.03%.The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.87 EPS. Dollar General has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.100-7.35 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Dollar General will post 5.75 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 7th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.7%. Dollar General’s payout ratio is presently 40.76%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Dollar General from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 5th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Dollar General from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 13th. Wolfe Research restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Dollar General in a research note on Thursday. Truist Financial set a $139.00 price objective on Dollar General in a report on Thursday. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Dollar General from $145.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 24th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $145.67.

In other news, EVP Roderick J. West sold 2,282 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.35, for a total value of $304,304.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 36,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,815,001.80. This represents a 5.94% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Bryan D. Wheeler sold 9,776 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.32, for a total transaction of $1,322,888.32. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 22,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,016,959.40. This represents a 30.48% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold 19,558 shares of company stock valued at $2,638,868 in the last 90 days. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Positive Sentiment: Q4 results beat expectations: revenue ~$10.9B (+5.9% YoY) and EPS of $1.93, with operating profit and margins improving thanks to higher traffic and cost controls. Business Wire: Q4 Results

Q4 results beat expectations: revenue ~$10.9B (+5.9% YoY) and EPS of $1.93, with operating profit and margins improving thanks to higher traffic and cost controls. Positive Sentiment: Margin momentum and execution: management highlighted margin improvement driven by store rationalization, inventory actions and “Back to Basics” remodels; digital engagement is growing (millions of app users). TipRanks: Earnings Call Highlights

Margin momentum and execution: management highlighted margin improvement driven by store rationalization, inventory actions and “Back to Basics” remodels; digital engagement is growing (millions of app users). Positive Sentiment: Shareholder returns continue: board declared a quarterly dividend ($0.59/sh), maintaining cash returns while buybacks are paused to preserve cash during the turnaround.

Shareholder returns continue: board declared a quarterly dividend ($0.59/sh), maintaining cash returns while buybacks are paused to preserve cash during the turnaround. Neutral Sentiment: Guidance is mixed: management gave an FY26 EPS range that was solid, but guidance also implies slower comparable-store sales growth—this leaves upside in profits but less clarity on top-line momentum. Business Wire: Guidance

Guidance is mixed: management gave an FY26 EPS range that was solid, but guidance also implies slower comparable-store sales growth—this leaves upside in profits but less clarity on top-line momentum. Neutral Sentiment: Technicals & institutional posture: some analysts/technicians note the pullback reached technical support and institutions appear to be net buyers in recent quarters—this could limit downside if sentiment stabilizes. MarketBeat: Technical/ownership note

Technicals & institutional posture: some analysts/technicians note the pullback reached technical support and institutions appear to be net buyers in recent quarters—this could limit downside if sentiment stabilizes. Negative Sentiment: Management forecast for annual comparable sales and certain revenue metrics came in below Wall Street expectations, prompting disappointment despite the beat. Reuters: Forecasts Below Estimates

Management forecast for annual comparable sales and certain revenue metrics came in below Wall Street expectations, prompting disappointment despite the beat. Negative Sentiment: Analyst reaction was cautious: some firms maintained Hold ratings and trimmed price targets after the cautious outlook, signaling limited near-term upside. TipRanks: Analyst Note

Analyst reaction was cautious: some firms maintained Hold ratings and trimmed price targets after the cautious outlook, signaling limited near-term upside. Negative Sentiment: Macro and market noise amplified selling: a broader market sell-off (oil-driven volatility and index weakness) intensified the reaction to DG’s cautious commentary. Benzinga: Market Headwinds

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Dollar General by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,017,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,462,727,000 after buying an additional 53,624 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Dollar General by 35.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,270,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $832,513,000 after purchasing an additional 1,624,748 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Dollar General by 47.9% during the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,734,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $495,830,000 after acquiring an additional 1,208,892 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 3.6% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,811,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,599,000 after acquiring an additional 96,825 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Dollar General by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,725,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,657,000 after purchasing an additional 188,949 shares during the last quarter. 91.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Dollar General

(Get Free Report)

Dollar General Corporation is a U.S.-based variety and discount retailer operating a large network of small-format stores that serve primarily rural and suburban communities. The company is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker DG and is headquartered in the Nashville/Goodlettsville, Tennessee area. Founded in 1939, Dollar General has grown from a regional operation into one of the nation’s prominent low-price retailers focused on convenience and value.

Dollar General’s stores offer a wide assortment of everyday consumables and household goods, including food and beverage items, cleaning supplies, health and beauty products, paper goods, apparel basics, seasonal merchandise and small household items.

