Zumiez (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) Announces Earnings Results

Zumiez (NASDAQ:ZUMZ – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The apparel and footwear maker reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.08, FiscalAI reports. The firm had revenue of $291.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $289.24 million. Zumiez had a return on equity of 2.33% and a net margin of 0.94%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.78 earnings per share. Zumiez updated its Q1 2026 guidance to 0.770-0.870 EPS.

Here are the key takeaways from Zumiez’s conference call:

Zumiez returned to profitability in fiscal 2025 with net sales up 4.5%, comparable sales +4.3% for the year, and EPS of $0.78 versus a loss the prior year, signaling progress toward historical earnings levels.

Zumiez returned to profitability in fiscal 2025 with net sales up 4.5%, comparable sales +4.3% for the year, and EPS of versus a loss the prior year, signaling progress toward historical earnings levels. Gross and product margins expanded meaningfully (FY gross margin +170 bps; Q4 gross margin +200 bps) — including a 660 bp product?margin improvement in Europe in Q4 — which helped drive operating margin gains despite regional sales headwinds.

Gross and product margins expanded meaningfully (FY gross margin +170 bps; Q4 gross margin +200 bps) — including a product?margin improvement in Europe in Q4 — which helped drive operating margin gains despite regional sales headwinds. North America is the primary growth engine: eight consecutive quarters of positive comparable sales, Q4 North America comps +5.5%, and Q1-to-date comps +6%, supporting top?line momentum into 2026.

North America is the primary growth engine: eight consecutive quarters of positive comparable sales, Q4 North America comps +5.5%, and Q1-to-date comps +6%, supporting top?line momentum into 2026. International (primarily Europe) remains volatile — Q4 other international comps were down ~7.5% and full?year international comps down ~5.4% (ex?FX down ~4.2%) — prompting store rationalizations and ongoing turnaround work.

International (primarily Europe) remains volatile — Q4 other international comps were down ~7.5% and full?year international comps down ~5.4% (ex?FX down ~4.2%) — prompting store rationalizations and ongoing turnaround work. Financial position and capital return are strong: cash and marketable securities of $160.6M, no debt, $38.3M of share repurchases in 2025 and a new board authorization of up to $40M for buybacks.

NASDAQ:ZUMZ opened at $23.44 on Friday. Zumiez has a twelve month low of $11.31 and a twelve month high of $31.70. The company has a fifty day moving average of $25.15 and a 200-day moving average of $23.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $397.31 million, a P/E ratio of 48.83 and a beta of 0.87.

Positive Sentiment: Q4 results beat on both EPS and revenue; gross margin improved ~200 bps and comps were up, supporting improved profitability. This underpins management’s message that margins are expanding. Q4 Results Press Release

Q4 results beat on both EPS and revenue; gross margin improved ~200 bps and comps were up, supporting improved profitability. This underpins management’s message that margins are expanding. Positive Sentiment: Company issued strong Q1 FY2026 guidance (EPS $0.770–0.870 vs. street’s negative estimate) and raised revenue outlook above consensus — a clear near-term upside surprise that should support earnings revisions.

Company issued strong Q1 FY2026 guidance (EPS $0.770–0.870 vs. street’s negative estimate) and raised revenue outlook above consensus — a clear near-term upside surprise that should support earnings revisions. Positive Sentiment: Board approved a $40 million share repurchase program (up to ~10.2% of shares), signaling confidence in the stock and reducing share count over time. Repurchase Plan

Board approved a $40 million share repurchase program (up to ~10.2% of shares), signaling confidence in the stock and reducing share count over time. Positive Sentiment: Analyst commentary highlighting margin expansion views and a playing-it-through pullback may prompt some buy-side interest; some analysts view the recent weakness as a buying opportunity. SA Opportunity Note

Analyst commentary highlighting margin expansion views and a playing-it-through pullback may prompt some buy-side interest; some analysts view the recent weakness as a buying opportunity. Neutral Sentiment: Zumiez was mentioned in broader market coverage as futures pulled back on geopolitical headlines — this is a market-wide headwind rather than company-specific news. Market Futures / Benzinga

Zumiez was mentioned in broader market coverage as futures pulled back on geopolitical headlines — this is a market-wide headwind rather than company-specific news. Neutral Sentiment: The full Q4 earnings call transcript is available for investors who want management color on inventory, merchandising and margin drivers — useful for modeling but not new data by itself. Earnings Call Transcript

The full Q4 earnings call transcript is available for investors who want management color on inventory, merchandising and margin drivers — useful for modeling but not new data by itself. Negative Sentiment: Zacks Research downgraded Zumiez from “strong-buy” to “hold,” which can pressure sentiment and potentially trigger short-term selling from investors tracking that shop-rated signal. Zacks Downgrade

Here are the key news stories impacting Zumiez this week:

Zumiez announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Wednesday, March 11th that allows the company to buyback $40.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the apparel and footwear maker to purchase up to 10.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, insider Adam Christopher Ellis sold 7,319 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.41, for a total value of $207,932.79. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 60,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,705,480.71. This trade represents a 10.87% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Travis Smith sold 9,175 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.36, for a total value of $260,203.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 22,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $650,975.44. The trade was a 28.56% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 26,537 shares of company stock worth $762,797. Corporate insiders own 21.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Zumiez in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in Zumiez in the 3rd quarter valued at about $54,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Zumiez in the second quarter worth approximately $71,000. Aquatic Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Zumiez during the 3rd quarter worth about $148,000. Finally, State of Wyoming purchased a new stake in Zumiez in the 4th quarter valued at $169,000. 95.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ZUMZ has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wall Street Zen cut Zumiez from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, January 25th. Zacks Research lowered shares of Zumiez from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. B. Riley Financial restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Zumiez in a research report on Friday, December 5th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Zumiez in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Zumiez has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.00.

Zumiez, Inc (NASDAQ: ZUMZ) is a specialty retailer offering apparel, footwear, accessories and hardgoods targeted at the action-sports lifestyle market. With a focus on skateboarding, snowboarding, BMX and streetwear, the company stocks a mix of leading third-party brands—such as Vans, Nike SB, DC Shoes and The North Face—alongside proprietary private-label merchandise. In addition to traditional fashion items, Zumiez stores carry hardware and equipment tailored to board sports, supporting both amateur and enthusiast consumers.

Originally founded in 1978 in Seattle, Washington, by Tom Campion, Gary Haakenson and Steve Brosvik, Zumiez opened its first branded retail location in 1988.

