OppFi (NYSE:OPFI) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

OppFi (NYSE:OPFI – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.02, FiscalAI reports. The company had revenue of $85.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $159.80 million. OppFi had a net margin of 4.41% and a return on equity of 48.44%. OppFi updated its FY 2026 guidance to 1.760-1.840 EPS.

Here are the key takeaways from OppFi’s conference call:

Record 2025 results — OppFi reported full-year revenue of $597M (?+14% YoY) and adjusted net income of $140M (?+69% YoY), and guided 2026 revenue of $650–675M with adjusted net income of $153–160M .

— OppFi reported full-year revenue of (?+14% YoY) and adjusted net income of (?+69% YoY), and guided 2026 revenue of with adjusted net income of . Summer vintage credit stress — management disclosed higher delinquencies from summer-originated loans, with Q4 net charge-offs rising to ~ 45% of revenue (and ~ 59% of receivables ), though they say much of the risk was reflected in pricing.

(and ~ ), though they say much of the risk was reflected in pricing. Ongoing model and tech investments — Model 6 materially helped growth, Model 6.1 is slated for H1 2026 (to boost originations and reduce risk), Model 7 targets Q3 2026, and the new origination/servicing platform Lola and a line-of-credit product are planned to roll out in 2026.

materially helped growth, is slated for H1 2026 (to boost originations and reduce risk), targets Q3 2026, and the new origination/servicing platform and a line-of-credit product are planned to roll out in 2026. Strong unit economics and balance sheet discipline — operating expenses ex-interest fell to ~ 28% of revenue in Q4 (29% FY), interest expense declined to ~ 6% of revenue , ending cash was $93M , total funding capacity was $618M , and the company repurchased 515k shares for $5M.

in Q4 (29% FY), interest expense declined to ~ , ending cash was , total funding capacity was , and the company repurchased 515k shares for $5M. Rapid signal and response capability — OppFi emphasizes that its short-duration loans give early loss indicators (weeks), it monitors consumer sentiment closely, and plans targeted underwriting/pricing adjustments to manage near-term macro shocks.

OppFi Stock Performance

NYSE:OPFI opened at $8.31 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.07. OppFi has a fifty-two week low of $7.54 and a fifty-two week high of $15.03. The firm has a market cap of $717.22 million, a P/E ratio of -75.50 and a beta of 1.73.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of OppFi in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Zacks Research downgraded shares of OppFi from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.00.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of OppFi by 193.3% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,474,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,879,000 after buying an additional 1,630,450 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of OppFi by 6.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,583,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,944,000 after purchasing an additional 100,320 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in OppFi by 163.2% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 780,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,840,000 after buying an additional 483,859 shares during the period. Nuveen LLC raised its stake in shares of OppFi by 53.8% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen LLC now owns 754,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,887,000 after buying an additional 263,744 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP raised its holdings in shares of OppFi by 14.3% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 646,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,320,000 after buying an additional 80,804 shares in the last quarter. 7.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

OppFi Company Profile

OppFi (NYSE: OPFI) is a financial technology company that provides digital lending and credit solutions designed to meet the needs of near-prime consumers in the United States. Through its technology-driven platform, OppFi offers unsecured installment loans under the OppLoans brand, allowing borrowers to access credit online or via mobile devices. The company leverages proprietary data analytics and machine learning models to assess credit risk, streamline underwriting processes and deliver personalized loan products with transparent terms.

Headquartered in Chicago, Illinois, OppFi was founded in 2013 with a mission to increase financial inclusion for underserved and underbanked populations.

