Welltower Inc. $WELL Position Trimmed by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. decreased its holdings in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Free Report) by 8.6% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,306,626 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 217,697 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Welltower were worth $410,901,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. BOKF NA boosted its holdings in shares of Welltower by 4.2% during the third quarter. BOKF NA now owns 8,764 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,561,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its position in Welltower by 49.4% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 793,961 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $141,436,000 after purchasing an additional 262,383 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in Welltower by 18.0% in the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 102,504 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $18,260,000 after buying an additional 15,615 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Welltower by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 15,878 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,829,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in Welltower by 12.7% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 359,093 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $63,969,000 after buying an additional 40,360 shares in the last quarter. 94.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Welltower alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have issued reports on WELL. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Welltower from $210.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 24th. Mizuho increased their price objective on Welltower from $216.00 to $231.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Welltower from $214.00 to $236.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Welltower from $200.00 to $218.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 25th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on Welltower from $215.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have assigned a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $224.71.

Welltower Price Performance

NYSE WELL opened at $206.10 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.46, a current ratio of 3.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $143.80 billion, a PE ratio of 147.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.82. Welltower Inc. has a 12-month low of $130.29 and a 12-month high of $216.43. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $196.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $187.07.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.93 billion. Welltower had a net margin of 8.64% and a return on equity of 2.46%. Welltower’s quarterly revenue was up 41.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.13 EPS. Welltower has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.090-6.25 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Welltower Inc. will post 4.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Welltower Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 25th were given a dividend of $0.74 per share. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 25th. Welltower’s dividend payout ratio is presently 211.43%.

Welltower Profile

(Free Report)

Welltower Inc (NYSE: WELL) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires and manages real estate serving the health care industry. The company specializes in healthcare infrastructure, owning and operating a diversified portfolio of senior housing, post-acute and long-term care communities, and outpatient medical properties. Welltower’s assets are designed to support the delivery of health care services through a combination of leased properties, joint ventures, and other capital arrangements with health care operators and providers.

The company’s property types include assisted living, memory care, independent living and skilled nursing facilities, as well as medical office buildings and other outpatient-care real estate such as ambulatory surgery centers and specialty clinics.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WELL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Welltower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Welltower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.