Natixis Advisors LLC Sells 441,497 Shares of Diageo plc $DEO

Natixis Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Free Report) by 75.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 140,711 shares of the company’s stock after selling 441,497 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC’s holdings in Diageo were worth $13,428,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Equity Investment Corp bought a new position in shares of Diageo in the 3rd quarter worth $92,970,000. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in Diageo by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 726,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,337,000 after purchasing an additional 48,909 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC bought a new stake in Diageo during the 2nd quarter valued at $310,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Diageo by 42.2% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 99,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,099,000 after purchasing an additional 29,674 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Confluence Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Diageo by 0.9% during the third quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 1,363,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,119,000 after buying an additional 12,678 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 8.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on DEO. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $124.00 price objective on shares of Diageo and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Diageo in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. Royal Bank Of Canada raised shares of Diageo from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Diageo in a research note on Friday, November 28th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Diageo in a report on Wednesday, December 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $116.50.

DEO opened at $76.78 on Friday. Diageo plc has a 1 year low of $75.77 and a 1 year high of $116.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $90.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $93.69.

Diageo plc is a global producer, marketer and distributor of alcoholic beverages, headquartered in London, England. The company was created through the 1997 merger of Guinness plc and Grand Metropolitan plc and is publicly traded on multiple exchanges, including the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE: DEO) and the London Stock Exchange. Diageo operates a worldwide business, selling products in a broad range of markets across the Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia and Latin America.

Diageo’s core activities cover the production, marketing and sale of a diverse portfolio of spirits, beer and liqueurs.

