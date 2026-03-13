Natixis Advisors LLC Has $13.14 Million Stock Position in Domino’s Pizza Inc $DPZ

Natixis Advisors LLC cut its position in Domino’s Pizza Inc (NASDAQ:DPZ – Free Report) by 25.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,432 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 10,431 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC’s holdings in Domino’s Pizza were worth $13,138,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CYBER HORNET ETFs LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza in the second quarter valued at about $42,000. Westpac Banking Corp lifted its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 31.2% during the 2nd quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 101 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc bought a new stake in Domino’s Pizza during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Domino’s Pizza by 64.2% in the 3rd quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 110 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Activest Wealth Management increased its position in Domino’s Pizza by 411.5% in the 3rd quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 133 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.63% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Kelly E. Garcia sold 4,870 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $434.06, for a total value of $2,113,872.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 6,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,927,300.64. The trade was a 41.93% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.83% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ DPZ opened at $395.98 on Friday. Domino’s Pizza Inc has a twelve month low of $370.70 and a twelve month high of $499.08. The stock has a market cap of $13.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.54, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.16. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $400.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $416.95.

Domino’s Pizza (NASDAQ:DPZ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 23rd. The restaurant operator reported $5.35 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.38 by ($0.03). Domino’s Pizza had a negative return on equity of 15.28% and a net margin of 12.18%.The business had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter. During the same period last year, the company posted $4.89 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Domino’s Pizza Inc will post 16.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 30th. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th will be given a dividend of $1.99 per share. This is a boost from Domino’s Pizza’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.74. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 13th. This represents a $7.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.0%. Domino’s Pizza’s dividend payout ratio is 39.61%.

DPZ has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $455.00 price objective (down from $535.00) on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a research note on Tuesday, January 20th. BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a report on Tuesday, February 24th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $405.00 to $370.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 7th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Domino’s Pizza from $450.00 to $430.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $425.00 price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a report on Tuesday, February 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have given a Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $475.71.

Domino’s Pizza, Inc (NASDAQ: DPZ) is a global pizza delivery and carryout chain founded in 1960 and headquartered in Ann Arbor, Michigan. The company specializes in a broad range of hand?crafted pizzas, including hand-tossed, thin crust and specialty offerings, alongside side items such as chicken wings, sandwiches, pasta, desserts and beverages. Domino’s has built its brand on convenience and speed, leveraging proprietary ordering platforms and its Domino’s Tracker system to provide real-time status updates from order placement through delivery.

Operating predominantly under a franchise model, Domino’s has more than 17,000 stores worldwide, with approximately 95% of outlets owned and operated by independent franchisees.

