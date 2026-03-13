Sei Investments Co. Sells 116,140 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF $VTIP

Sei Investments Co. decreased its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP – Free Report) by 1.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,584,452 shares of the company’s stock after selling 116,140 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF were worth $434,632,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 39.2% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 25,836,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,298,822,000 after buying an additional 7,272,592 shares during the period. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $74,113,000. Wealthspire Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 13.3% in the second quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 6,941,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $348,964,000 after acquiring an additional 817,434 shares during the period. Corient Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 77.5% during the second quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,732,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,088,000 after acquiring an additional 756,324 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 20.2% during the third quarter. Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 3,743,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,441,000 after acquiring an additional 628,505 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF stock opened at $49.92 on Friday. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF has a 1-year low of $49.27 and a 1-year high of $50.81. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.01.

The Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund (VTIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) with less than 5 years remaining to maturity. VTIP was launched on Oct 12, 2012 and is managed by Vanguard.

