Trupanion, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUP) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Trupanion, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUP) have been given an average recommendation of "Hold" by the six analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $45.50.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on TRUP. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Trupanion from $38.00 to $35.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 13th. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their price target on shares of Trupanion from $50.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 14th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Trupanion from $60.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 13th. Zacks Research cut shares of Trupanion from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 13th. Finally, Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of Trupanion from a “hold (c-)” rating to a “sell (d+)” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 4th.

In other news, CFO Fawwad Qureshi sold 4,645 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.61, for a total value of $118,958.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Margaret Tooth sold 9,605 shares of Trupanion stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.88, for a total value of $363,837.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 150,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,693,136.72. This trade represents a 6.01% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last three months, insiders have sold 31,107 shares of company stock worth $949,347. Insiders own 5.42% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Trupanion by 60.6% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 29,763 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,109,000 after buying an additional 11,233 shares during the period. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Trupanion by 4.6% in the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 19,603 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $731,000 after acquiring an additional 858 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Trupanion by 73.5% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 267,976 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,987,000 after acquiring an additional 113,490 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of Trupanion by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,280 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $403,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Trupanion by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 200,218 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,082,000 after purchasing an additional 6,987 shares during the period.

Shares of Trupanion stock opened at $24.81 on Friday. Trupanion has a twelve month low of $24.53 and a twelve month high of $57.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $30.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.32. The firm has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.13 and a beta of 1.62.

Trupanion (NASDAQ:TRUP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 12th. The financial services provider reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $376.85 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $375.89 million. Trupanion had a return on equity of 5.39% and a net margin of 1.35%.Trupanion's quarterly revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.04 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Trupanion will post 0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Trupanion, Inc is a pet medical insurance company that provides comprehensive insurance coverage for cats and dogs. The company’s core offering is a single, customizable medical policy designed to cover veterinary diagnostic tests, surgeries, hospital stays and congenital or hereditary conditions. Trupanion seeks to streamline the claims process by offering direct payment options to participating veterinarians, reducing the need for upfront payments by pet owners.

Founded in 1999 by Darryl Rawlings and headquartered in Seattle, Washington, Trupanion began operations in the early 2000s and has grown its presence through both digital channels and partnerships with veterinary hospitals.

