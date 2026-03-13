Beazley plc (LON:BEZ) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Beazley plc (LON:BEZ – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the six research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 1,074.17.

BEZ has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Beazley from GBX 1,050 to GBX 1,025 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 26th. Peel Hunt reiterated an “add” rating and issued a GBX 900 target price on shares of Beazley in a research note on Tuesday, November 25th. Citigroup downgraded Beazley to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from GBX 1,025 to GBX 1,280 in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. Finally, Berenberg Bank decreased their price target on Beazley from GBX 1,150 to GBX 1,100 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 26th.

In other news, insider Paul Bantick sold 18,360 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,289, for a total transaction of £236,660.40. Also, insider Adrian Cox sold 77,032 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,289, for a total value of £992,942.48. In the last three months, insiders sold 104,166 shares of company stock worth $134,261,200. Insiders own 1.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Beazley stock opened at GBX 1,287.50 on Friday. Beazley has a 12-month low of GBX 750 and a 12-month high of GBX 1,293. The stock has a market capitalization of £7.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 1,131.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 948.33.

Beazley plc provides risk insurance and reinsurance solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through Cyber Risks, Digital, MAP Risks, Property Risks, and Specialty Risks segments. The Cyber Risk segment underwrites cyber and technology risks. The Digital segment underwrites various marine, contingency, and SME liability risks through digital channels, such as e-trading platforms and broker portals. The MAP Risks segment underwrites marine, portfolio underwriting and political, and contingency business.

