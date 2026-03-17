Holocene Advisors LP Buys Shares of 461,301 Abivax SA Sponsored ADR $ABVX

Holocene Advisors LP bought a new stake in Abivax SA Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:ABVX – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 461,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,164,000. Holocene Advisors LP owned approximately 0.59% of Abivax as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Abivax by 4,612.5% during the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 369 shares during the period. First Horizon Corp purchased a new stake in Abivax in the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Abivax by 56.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,990 shares during the period. Hantz Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Abivax during the 3rd quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in Abivax by 34.3% during the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 10,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 2,595 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.91% of the company’s stock.

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Abivax Stock Up 6.3%

ABVX opened at $122.75 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.71 billion, a PE ratio of -29.37 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 7.86 and a quick ratio of 7.86. Abivax SA Sponsored ADR has a fifty-two week low of $4.77 and a fifty-two week high of $148.83. The business has a 50-day moving average of $118.98 and a 200-day moving average of $109.39.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Abivax ( NASDAQ:ABVX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 15th. The company reported ($2.46) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of ($4.92) million during the quarter. Equities research analysts forecast that Abivax SA Sponsored ADR will post -2.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citizens Jmp increased their price target on shares of Abivax from $114.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 16th. Oppenheimer set a $131.00 price objective on shares of Abivax in a research report on Thursday, January 8th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Abivax from $101.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 9th. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $175.00 target price on shares of Abivax in a research report on Thursday, December 18th. Finally, Citigroup reissued a “market outperform” rating on shares of Abivax in a research note on Thursday, January 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have given a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Abivax has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $136.69.

View Our Latest Research Report on ABVX

Abivax Company Profile

(Free Report)

Founded in 2013 and headquartered in Paris, France, Abivax is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on discovering and developing novel therapies for chronic inflammatory diseases and viral infections. The company’s technology platform targets host RNA biogenesis to modulate key immune pathways, offering a differentiated approach aimed at disease modification and improved safety profiles.

Abivax’s lead clinical asset, obefazimod (ABX464), is being evaluated in ulcerative colitis and other inflammatory disorders.

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