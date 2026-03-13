Haleon plc (LON:HLN) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Haleon plc (LON:HLN – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 407.83.

HLN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Haleon from GBX 315 to GBX 335 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 26th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 450 price objective on shares of Haleon in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Haleon from GBX 340 to GBX 335 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd.

Shares of Haleon stock opened at GBX 373.70 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of £33.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.25. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 384.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 366.54. Haleon has a 12-month low of GBX 325.10 and a 12-month high of GBX 419.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.60.

Haleon (LON:HLN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 26th. The company reported GBX 18.60 earnings per share for the quarter. Haleon had a return on equity of 9.40% and a net margin of 13.81%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Haleon will post 19.5033282 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Haleon (LSE / NYSE: HLN) is a world-leading consumer health company, with a clear purpose to deliver better everyday health with humanity. In July 2022, it listed as an independent company on the London and New York Stock Exchanges.

Haleon’s product portfolio spans six major categories – Oral Health, Vitamins, Minerals and Supplements (VMS), Pain Relief, Respiratory Health, Digestive Health and Therapeutic Skin Health and Other. Its long-standing brands – such as Advil, Centrum, Otrivin, Panadol, parodontax, Polident, Sensodyne, Theraflu and Voltaren – are built on trusted science, innovation and deep human understanding.

