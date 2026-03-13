On the Beach Group plc (LON:OTB) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

On the Beach Group plc (LON:OTB – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 308.

OTB has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 330 target price on shares of On the Beach Group in a research note on Monday, January 19th. Panmure Gordon reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 300 price target on shares of On the Beach Group in a research note on Monday, November 24th. Shore Capital Group reissued a “hold” rating on shares of On the Beach Group in a research report on Thursday. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 350 price objective on shares of On the Beach Group in a research note on Tuesday, December 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of On the Beach Group from GBX 320 to GBX 345 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 2nd.

Get On the Beach Group alerts:

View Our Latest Report on OTB

On the Beach Group Stock Up 1.2%

About On the Beach Group

OTB stock opened at GBX 169 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 207.21 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 221.23. The firm has a market cap of £244.89 million, a PE ratio of 11.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.30. On the Beach Group has a twelve month low of GBX 164.80 and a twelve month high of GBX 304.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40.

(Get Free Report)

On the Beach is one of the UK’s largest online package holiday specialists with significant opportunities for growth. Founded in 2004 and listed on the London Stock Exchange in 2015, today over 1.7 million customers find, book and enjoy their perfect package holiday with us every single year.

Our innovative technology, low-cost base and strong customer-value proposition provides a structural challenge to legacy tour operators and online travel agents, as we continue disrupting the market. Our model is customer-centric, asset light, profitable and cash generative.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for On the Beach Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for On the Beach Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.