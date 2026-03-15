Alphabet Inc. $GOOG is Claar Advisors LLC’s 2nd Largest Position

Claar Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 138,620 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 4,413 shares during the period. Alphabet comprises approximately 10.0% of Claar Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Claar Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $33,761,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Robinson Smith Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Alphabet by 1.8% in the third quarter. Robinson Smith Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,070 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $504,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the period. Searle & CO. grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Searle & CO. now owns 5,703 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,389,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the period. Navellier & Associates Inc. grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. now owns 5,846 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,424,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the period. BankPlus Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. BankPlus Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,143 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $766,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Activest Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 7,997 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,948,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.26% of the company’s stock.

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Insider Activity

Analysts Set New Price Targets

In related news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.73, for a total value of $184,038.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 20,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,325,999.52. This trade represents a 2.83% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Frances Arnold sold 112 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $302.99, for a total value of $33,934.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 18,418 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,580,469.82. This represents a 0.60% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing . In the last three months, insiders sold 2,112,493 shares of company stock worth $118,605,094. 12.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms recently weighed in on GOOG. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $345.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Thursday, February 5th. KeyCorp set a $370.00 price target on Alphabet in a research report on Thursday, February 5th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $375.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Monday, December 1st. BNP Paribas Exane began coverage on Alphabet in a research report on Monday, November 24th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $360.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a report on Thursday, February 5th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-nine have issued a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $345.71.

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Alphabet Trading Down 0.6%

GOOG stock opened at $301.46 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $319.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $290.32. Alphabet Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $142.66 and a fifty-two week high of $350.15. The firm has a market cap of $3.65 trillion, a PE ratio of 27.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.01.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 5th. The information services provider reported $2.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.59 by $0.23. Alphabet had a net margin of 32.81% and a return on equity of 35.01%. The company had revenue of $113.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $111.24 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.15 earnings per share. Alphabet’s revenue was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 8.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 9th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 9th. Alphabet’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.77%.

About Alphabet

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Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ: GOOG) is a multinational technology holding company headquartered in Mountain View, California. Formed in 2015 through a corporate restructuring of Google, Alphabet serves as the parent to Google LLC and a portfolio of businesses collectively known as “Other Bets.” Google was originally founded in 1998 by Larry Page and Sergey Brin; Alphabet is led by CEO Sundar Pichai, who oversees Google and the broader company while the founders remain prominent shareholders and influential figures in the company’s history.

Alphabet’s core business centers on internet search and advertising, with Google Search and the company’s ad platforms (including Google Ads and AdSense) generating the majority of revenue by connecting advertisers with consumers worldwide.

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