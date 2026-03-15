Deere & Company $DE Shares Bought by Bollard Group LLC

Bollard Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 63,571 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 3,123 shares during the quarter. Deere & Company accounts for about 0.7% of Bollard Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Bollard Group LLC’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $29,069,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Howard Hughes Medical Institute acquired a new stake in Deere & Company in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Activest Wealth Management lifted its stake in Deere & Company by 69.2% during the third quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 66 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Watch Advisors INC acquired a new position in Deere & Company during the third quarter worth $32,000. United Community Bank boosted its position in shares of Deere & Company by 67.3% during the third quarter. United Community Bank now owns 92 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the period. Finally, Lynch Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Deere & Company during the third quarter worth $46,000. 68.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Insider Activity

In other news, insider Cory J. Reed sold 12,000 shares of Deere & Company stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $510.00, for a total value of $6,120,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 20,792 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,603,920. This trade represents a 36.59% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO John C. May II sold 41,472 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $501.49, for a total value of $20,797,793.28. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 117,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,160,775.30. This represents a 26.01% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently issued reports on DE. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Deere & Company from $612.00 to $793.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 20th. Raymond James Financial restated an “outperform” rating and set a $765.00 target price on shares of Deere & Company in a report on Monday, February 23rd. Argus lifted their target price on Deere & Company from $540.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Deere & Company in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $460.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 20th. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $644.70.

Read Our Latest Analysis on DE

Deere & Company Stock Down 1.4%

Deere & Company stock opened at $577.42 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $155.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. Deere & Company has a twelve month low of $404.42 and a twelve month high of $674.19. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $564.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $503.08.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 19th. The industrial products company reported $2.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.52. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 18.93% and a net margin of 10.29%.The firm had revenue of $9.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.50 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.19 earnings per share. Deere & Company’s revenue was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Deere & Company will post 19.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Deere & Company Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be given a $1.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 31st. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.1%. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.53%.

Deere & Company Company Profile

(Free Report)

Deere & Company, commonly known by its brand John Deere, is a global manufacturer of agricultural, construction and forestry machinery, as well as turf care equipment and power systems. Founded in 1837 by blacksmith John Deere—who developed a polished steel plow to improve tillage in tough prairie soils—the company is headquartered in Moline, Illinois, and has grown into one of the largest and most recognizable names in equipment manufacturing worldwide.

The company’s principal businesses include a broad portfolio of agricultural equipment such as tractors, combines, planters, sprayers, harvesters and tillage implements, complemented by precision agriculture technologies and telematics that support farm management, yield optimization and equipment connectivity.

See Also

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