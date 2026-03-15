BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd Invests $1.11 Million in iShares China Large-Cap ETF $FXI

BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in iShares China Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:FXI – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 27,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,111,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FXI. Brighton Jones LLC bought a new position in iShares China Large-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $240,000. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF by 5.1% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 8,402 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $301,000 after acquiring an additional 406 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF by 22.5% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 29,223 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,047,000 after acquiring an additional 5,362 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its holdings in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF by 46.2% in the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 4,547 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $163,000 after purchasing an additional 1,437 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF by 1,066.7% in the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 875 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period.

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iShares China Large-Cap ETF Stock Up 0.2%

FXI opened at $36.24 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $38.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.34. The company has a market capitalization of $6.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.78 and a beta of 0.28. iShares China Large-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $29.20 and a 52 week high of $42.00.

About iShares China Large-Cap ETF

iShares China Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the FTSE China 25 Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund’s portfolio of sectors include Financials, Telecommunication, Oil & gas, Technology and Consumer goods. The underlying Index is designed to represent the performance of the companies in the Chinese equity market, which are available to the international investors.

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