Bridgefront Capital LLC Buys 2,238 Shares of Adobe Inc. $ADBE

Bridgefront Capital LLC raised its stake in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 120.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 4,096 shares of the software company’s stock after buying an additional 2,238 shares during the quarter. Bridgefront Capital LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $1,445,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Adobe by 33.4% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 984,970 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $347,448,000 after buying an additional 246,493 shares during the last quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. raised its position in Adobe by 647.6% in the 3rd quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. now owns 34,075 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $12,020,000 after buying an additional 29,517 shares during the last quarter. Chilton Investment Co. Inc. raised its position in Adobe by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Chilton Investment Co. Inc. now owns 1,177 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $415,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Chiron Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Adobe by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Chiron Capital Management LLC now owns 9,645 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $3,402,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its stake in Adobe by 30.8% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 632,703 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $223,186,000 after acquiring an additional 149,031 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.79% of the company’s stock.

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Key Adobe News

Here are the key news stories impacting Adobe this week:

Positive Sentiment: Record Q1 results and AI traction — Adobe posted above?consensus Q1 revenue and EPS and highlighted rapid AI-first ARR growth; management framed the quarter as an AI?led acceleration, which supports the company’s long?term revenue mix and margins. Adobe Delivers Record Q1 Results

Record Q1 results and AI traction — Adobe posted above?consensus Q1 revenue and EPS and highlighted rapid AI-first ARR growth; management framed the quarter as an AI?led acceleration, which supports the company’s long?term revenue mix and margins. Neutral Sentiment: Guidance shows upside but raises questions — Adobe’s FY26 EPS range and Q2 outlook exceeded consensus, yet investors parsed the details (ARR cadence, freemium strategy) for sustainability before rewarding the stock. Adobe Q1 earnings & guidance

Guidance shows upside but raises questions — Adobe’s FY26 EPS range and Q2 outlook exceeded consensus, yet investors parsed the details (ARR cadence, freemium strategy) for sustainability before rewarding the stock. Neutral Sentiment: Short?interest figures reported inconsistently — publicly posted short data showed anomalous/zero values (NaN/0), so current short?squeeze risk or bearish positioning is unclear.

Short?interest figures reported inconsistently — publicly posted short data showed anomalous/zero values (NaN/0), so current short?squeeze risk or bearish positioning is unclear. Negative Sentiment: DOJ settlement adds immediate cost and reputational overhang — Adobe agreed to a $150M package (roughly $75M cash + $75M in free services) to resolve claims about hard?to?cancel subscriptions, creating a headline liability and consumer?facing remediation burden. Adobe agrees to pay $150 million to resolve alleged violations

DOJ settlement adds immediate cost and reputational overhang — Adobe agreed to a $150M package (roughly $75M cash + $75M in free services) to resolve claims about hard?to?cancel subscriptions, creating a headline liability and consumer?facing remediation burden. Negative Sentiment: CEO succession uncertainty — Shantanu Narayen announced he will step down once a successor is named (he will remain board chair), creating near?term leadership uncertainty at a critical time for Adobe’s AI strategy and execution. Shantanu Narayen Announces Decision to Transition as Adobe’s CEO

CEO succession uncertainty — Shantanu Narayen announced he will step down once a successor is named (he will remain board chair), creating near?term leadership uncertainty at a critical time for Adobe’s AI strategy and execution. Negative Sentiment: Analyst downgrades and lower targets amplify selling — Several firms cut price targets or moved to neutral/equal?weight, citing CEO transition and mixed ARR trends, which pressured sentiment and triggered further mark?downs. These Analysts Cut Their Forecasts On Adobe Following Q1 Earnings

Insider Buying and Selling at Adobe

Analysts Set New Price Targets

In other news, CFO Daniel Durn sold 1,646 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $294.85, for a total transaction of $485,323.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 41,995 shares in the company, valued at $12,382,225.75. This trade represents a 3.77% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . 0.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ADBE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Adobe from $420.00 to $405.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Adobe in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Adobe from $425.00 to $365.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of Adobe from $310.00 to $235.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Adobe from $400.00 to $290.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have assigned a Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Hold rating and five have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Adobe currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $347.85.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on ADBE

Adobe Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ADBE opened at $249.32 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $283.88 and its 200 day moving average is $323.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. The company has a market capitalization of $102.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.53. Adobe Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $244.28 and a fifty-two week high of $422.95.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 12th. The software company reported $6.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.87 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $6.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.28 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 29.48% and a return on equity of 64.23%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $5.08 earnings per share. Adobe has set its FY 2026 guidance at 23.300-23.500 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 5.800-5.850 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Adobe Inc. will post 16.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Adobe Profile

(Free Report)

Adobe Inc, founded in 1982 by John Warnock and Charles Geschke and headquartered in San Jose, California, is a global software company that develops tools and services for creative professionals, marketers and enterprises. Under the leadership of CEO Shantanu Narayen, who has led the company since 2007, Adobe has evolved from a provider of desktop publishing tools into a cloud-centric provider of digital media and digital experience solutions.

The company’s core offerings are organized around digital media and digital experience.

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