Cavalier Investments LLC Reduces Holdings in Vistra Corp. $VST

Cavalier Investments LLC decreased its position in shares of Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST – Free Report) by 66.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,948 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,680 shares during the period. Cavalier Investments LLC’s holdings in Vistra were worth $969,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Vistra during the 2nd quarter worth about $930,080,000. Alkeon Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Vistra by 280.6% during the 2nd quarter. Alkeon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,356,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,876,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000,000 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in Vistra by 15.1% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,106,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,392,299,000 after purchasing an additional 930,912 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Vistra by 25.2% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,537,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $879,390,000 after purchasing an additional 913,350 shares during the period. Finally, Palidye Holdings Caymans Ltd bought a new stake in Vistra in the second quarter worth about $145,987,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.88% of the company’s stock.

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Vistra Price Performance

Shares of VST stock opened at $159.09 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $53.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.31, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.42. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $163.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $178.34. Vistra Corp. has a one year low of $90.51 and a one year high of $219.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.01, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.69.

Vistra Increases Dividend

Vistra ( NYSE:VST Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 26th. The company reported $2.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.45 by ($0.27). The company had revenue of $4.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.75 billion. Vistra had a net margin of 5.32% and a return on equity of 81.09%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Vistra Corp. will post 7 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 20th will be given a dividend of $0.228 per share. This is a boost from Vistra’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 20th. This represents a $0.91 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.6%. Vistra’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.94%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have issued reports on VST. BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating and set a $241.00 target price on shares of Vistra in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. KeyCorp started coverage on Vistra in a report on Monday, November 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $217.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised Vistra from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $191.00 to $203.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Vistra from $249.00 to $233.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $215.00 price objective on shares of Vistra in a research report on Friday, February 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have given a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $236.40.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Vistra

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Vistra news, EVP Stephanie Zapata Moore sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.31, for a total value of $1,603,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 114,409 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,340,906.79. This represents a 8.04% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.42% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Vistra Company Profile

(Free Report)

Vistra (NYSE: VST) is an integrated power company that develops, owns and operates electricity generation and retail businesses in the United States. The company’s operations span wholesale power production—through a diversified fleet of thermal and lower?carbon generation assets—and retail electricity supply to residential, commercial and industrial customers. Vistra serves organized wholesale markets and competitive retail markets, with a notable presence in Texas and other regional U.S. power markets.

Vistra’s core activities include the ownership and operation of generation facilities, the commercial dispatch and optimization of those assets into wholesale markets, and the sale of electricity and related services to end-use customers through its retail brands.

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