CQS New City High Yield (LON:NCYF) Stock Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

CQS New City High Yield (LON:NCYF – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 51.27 and traded as low as GBX 50. CQS New City High Yield shares last traded at GBX 50.18, with a volume of 1,470,810 shares trading hands.

CQS New City High Yield Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 2.43, a current ratio of 8.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.54. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 51.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 51.28. The company has a market capitalization of £337.88 million, a P/E ratio of 16.67 and a beta of 0.04.

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CQS New City High Yield (LON:NCYF – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 26th. The company reported GBX 2.29 earnings per share for the quarter. CQS New City High Yield had a net margin of 74.98% and a return on equity of 5.65%.

CQS New City High Yield Company Profile

CQS New City High Yield Fund Limited aims to provide investors with a high dividend yield and the potential for capital growth by investing in high-yielding, fixed interest securities. These include, but are not limited to, preference shares, loan stocks, corporate bonds (convertible and/or redeemable) and government stocks. The Company also invests in equities and other income-yielding securities.

Since the Fund’s launch in 2007, the Board has increased the level of dividends paid every year.

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