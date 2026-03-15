Titanium Transportation Group (CVE:TTR) Share Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Titanium Transportation Group Inc. (CVE:TTR – Get Free Report)’s share price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$2.44 and traded as low as C$2.40. Titanium Transportation Group shares last traded at C$2.44, with a volume of 78,493 shares.

Titanium Transportation Group Stock Performance

The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$2.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$2.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 132.92, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market capitalization of C$108.82 million and a P/E ratio of 11.09.

Titanium Transportation Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Titanium Transportation Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides asset-based transportation and logistics services in North America. It operates in two segments, Truck Transportation and Logistics. The Truck Transportation segment provides pickup and delivery of general merchandise by long-haul, dedicated, and local trucking services through various trailer types, including 53' dry vans, flatbeds, step-decks, heavy axle trailers, and other specialty equipment. The Logistics segment provides non-asset-based broker services, which include ancillary transportation services, such as third party logistics and freight forwarding services.

Further Reading

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