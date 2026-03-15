Hudson’s Bay (OTCMKTS:HBAYF) Stock Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Hudson’s Bay Co (OTCMKTS:HBAYF – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $8.19 and traded as low as $8.19. Hudson’s Bay shares last traded at $8.19, with a volume of 2,900 shares traded.

Hudson’s Bay Stock Down 0.2%

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.19.

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Hudson’s Bay Company Profile

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Hudson’s Bay Company (OTCMKTS: HBAYF) is a diversified retail holding company that oversees a portfolio of department store and specialty retail banners in North America. The company’s core operations are centered on its flagship Hudson’s Bay stores in Canada, offering a broad assortment of apparel, beauty, home and lifestyle products. In parallel, Hudson’s Bay Company owns and operates the Saks Fifth Avenue brand in Canada and the Saks Off 5th off-price division, serving fashion-conscious consumers through both brick-and-mortar locations and e-commerce platforms.

With origins dating back to its founding in 1670 as a fur trading enterprise, Hudson’s Bay Company holds the distinction of being one of the oldest corporations in North America.

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