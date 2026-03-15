Flowserve Corporation $FLS Shares Bought by Earnest Partners LLC

Earnest Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Flowserve Corporation (NYSE:FLS – Free Report) by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,885,879 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 136,867 shares during the quarter. Earnest Partners LLC owned 2.27% of Flowserve worth $153,356,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BOKF NA purchased a new position in shares of Flowserve during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Flowserve during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in Flowserve by 20.1% during the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 968 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp acquired a new position in shares of Flowserve during the third quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co acquired a new position in shares of Flowserve during the third quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.93% of the company’s stock.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

FLS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Flowserve from $87.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 9th. Mizuho raised their price objective on Flowserve from $74.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 9th. TD Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Flowserve in a report on Thursday, February 19th. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their target price on shares of Flowserve from $83.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 9th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Flowserve from $85.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have assigned a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $88.80.

Flowserve Stock Performance

Shares of Flowserve stock opened at $74.22 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $80.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $68.67. The company has a market cap of $9.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.33, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 2.03. Flowserve Corporation has a one year low of $37.34 and a one year high of $92.41.

Flowserve (NYSE:FLS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 5th. The industrial products company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 billion. Flowserve had a return on equity of 21.19% and a net margin of 7.32%.The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.70 EPS. Flowserve has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.000-4.200 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Flowserve Corporation will post 3.18 EPS for the current year.

Flowserve Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 27th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 27th. This is a positive change from Flowserve’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Flowserve’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.06%.

Flowserve Profile

(Free Report)

Flowserve Corporation (NYSE: FLS) is a leading provider of fluid motion and control products and services. The company designs, manufactures and services engineered and industrial pumps, mechanical seals, valves and related flow management equipment. Flowserve’s offerings are utilized across a broad spectrum of end markets, including oil and gas, power generation, chemical processing, water management, pharmaceutical and semiconductor manufacturing, as well as mining and general industrial applications.

Flowserve’s product portfolio encompasses a wide range of centrifugal and positive displacement pumps, high-performance control valves, butterfly and ball valves, as well as mechanical seals and seal support systems.

See Also

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