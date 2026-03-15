Earnest Partners LLC Buys 6,046 Shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. $HII

Earnest Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 901,140 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 6,046 shares during the period. Huntington Ingalls Industries makes up approximately 1.1% of Earnest Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Earnest Partners LLC owned approximately 2.30% of Huntington Ingalls Industries worth $259,447,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in HII. Korea Investment CORP bought a new stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries in the second quarter worth about $1,604,000. Primoris Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,260,000. CWA Asset Management Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 51.2% in the third quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 24,746 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $7,125,000 after buying an additional 8,384 shares during the period. SS&H Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 76.7% during the 3rd quarter. SS&H Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 8,120 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,338,000 after acquiring an additional 3,525 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 31.2% during the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 12,560 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,502,000 after acquiring an additional 2,990 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.46% of the company’s stock.

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Huntington Ingalls Industries Trading Up 0.1%

HII opened at $415.15 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $416.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $341.90. The company has a market capitalization of $16.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.01, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.32. Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $177.42 and a 52 week high of $460.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Dividend Announcement

Huntington Ingalls Industries ( NYSE:HII Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 5th. The aerospace company reported $4.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.72 by $0.32. Huntington Ingalls Industries had a return on equity of 12.28% and a net margin of 4.85%.The business had revenue of $3.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.15 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. will post 13.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 27th were issued a dividend of $1.38 per share. This represents a $5.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 27th. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.91%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. TD Cowen upped their price objective on Huntington Ingalls Industries from $440.00 to $460.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $421.00 target price on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries in a research report on Wednesday, February 11th. Melius Research raised shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 5th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, January 31st. Finally, Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “buy (b-)” rating to a “hold (c+)” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $384.13.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Huntington Ingalls Industries

Insider Activity

In other Huntington Ingalls Industries news, EVP Eric D. Chewning sold 1,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $433.44, for a total transaction of $736,848.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 1,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $844,774.56. This trade represents a 46.59% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Chad N. Boudreaux sold 4,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $422.45, for a total transaction of $1,858,780.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president owned 20,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,601,082. This represents a 17.77% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. 0.72% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Profile

(Free Report)

Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE: HII) is America’s largest military shipbuilding company and a leading provider of professional services to the U.S. government. Headquartered in Newport News, Virginia, HII designs, constructs and maintains nuclear-powered aircraft carriers, submarines and other complex vessels for the U.S. Navy. The company’s products include nuclear aircraft carriers, Virginia-class and Columbia-class submarines, as well as amphibious assault ships, destroyers and cutters.

Established in 2011 as a spin-off from Northrop Grumman’s shipbuilding operations, HII traces its heritage to two historic builders: Newport News Shipbuilding, founded in the 19th century, and Ingalls Shipbuilding, founded in 1938.

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