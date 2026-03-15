Earnest Partners LLC Sells 85,583 Shares of Flex Ltd. $FLEX

Earnest Partners LLC lowered its stake in Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX – Free Report) by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,426,715 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 85,583 shares during the quarter. Flex comprises approximately 0.9% of Earnest Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Earnest Partners LLC owned 0.93% of Flex worth $198,647,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its holdings in shares of Flex by 238.3% in the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 504 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. MTM Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Flex during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Root Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in Flex during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $57,000. CI Investments Inc. increased its stake in Flex by 60.4% in the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,022 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 385 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rexford Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Flex during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $57,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.30% of the company’s stock.

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Flex Stock Performance

NASDAQ FLEX opened at $63.44 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $63.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $61.52. Flex Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $25.11 and a fifty-two week high of $72.22. The company has a market cap of $23.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.40.

Insider Buying and Selling at Flex

Flex ( NASDAQ:FLEX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 4th. The technology company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $7.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.84 billion. Flex had a return on equity of 20.99% and a net margin of 3.17%.Flex’s revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.77 earnings per share. Flex has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.210-3.270 EPS and its Q4 2026 guidance at 0.830-0.890 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Flex Ltd. will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Kevin Krumm sold 21,406 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.23, for a total transaction of $1,310,689.38. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 143,803 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,805,057.69. This represents a 12.96% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Kwang Hooi Tan sold 17,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.87, for a total transaction of $1,030,225.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer directly owned 233,636 shares in the company, valued at $13,754,151.32. This trade represents a 6.97% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Corporate insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently commented on FLEX shares. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Flex from $67.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 9th. Raymond James Financial set a $80.00 price target on shares of Flex and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 4th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Flex in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Flex from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 5th. Finally, Zacks Research downgraded shares of Flex from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 29th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.10.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on FLEX

About Flex

(Free Report)

Flex (NASDAQ: FLEX), formerly known as Flextronics, is a global provider of electronics manufacturing services (EMS) and original design manufacturing (ODM). The company offers end-to-end product lifecycle solutions including product design and engineering, prototyping, volume manufacturing, testing, and aftermarket services. Its offerings extend into supply chain management, component sourcing, logistics and distribution, and advanced manufacturing capabilities such as automation and digital manufacturing to support customers from concept through end-of-life.

Flex serves a broad range of industries, including automotive, healthcare, industrial, communications, and consumer electronics, working with original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and technology companies to accelerate time to market and manage complex supply chains.

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