Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC Trims Position in Johnson & Johnson $JNJ

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 2.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,360,264 shares of the company’s stock after selling 41,124 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson makes up 0.7% of Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $252,220,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Circle Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Johnson & Johnson by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Circle Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,969,000 after purchasing an additional 644 shares during the period. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 19.6% in the 3rd quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 900,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,887,000 after purchasing an additional 147,643 shares during the period. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. lifted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 27.8% in the 3rd quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 16,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,087,000 after purchasing an additional 3,625 shares during the period. Bridgefront Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,157,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.5% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 7,679,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,423,931,000 after buying an additional 35,544 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.55% of the company’s stock.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently issued reports on JNJ. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Monday, January 5th. Freedom Capital lowered Johnson & Johnson from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 16th. Wolfe Research raised their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 5th. Finally, Argus upped their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $210.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Friday, January 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have assigned a Buy rating and nine have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $235.91.

Johnson & Johnson Price Performance

Shares of NYSE JNJ opened at $241.71 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $231.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $206.44. Johnson & Johnson has a fifty-two week low of $141.50 and a fifty-two week high of $251.71. The company has a market capitalization of $582.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.03.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, January 31st. The company reported $2.46 EPS for the quarter. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 33.04% and a net margin of 28.46%.The firm had revenue of $24.28 billion for the quarter. Analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Johnson & Johnson Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 24th were paid a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 24th. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.06%.

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Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Timothy Schmid sold 1,322 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.66, for a total transaction of $324,762.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 25,447 shares in the company, valued at $6,251,310.02. This trade represents a 4.94% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Vanessa Broadhurst sold 6,197 shares of Johnson & Johnson stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.39, for a total value of $1,508,287.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 23,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,598,700.17. This represents a 21.22% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last three months, insiders sold 30,142 shares of company stock worth $7,360,528. Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

About Johnson & Johnson

(Free Report)

Johnson & Johnson is a multinational healthcare company headquartered in New Brunswick, New Jersey, that develops, manufactures and markets a broad range of products across pharmaceuticals, medical devices and previously consumer health. Founded in 1886 by the Johnson family, the company has grown into a global healthcare organization with operations and sales in many countries around the world.

The company’s pharmaceuticals business, organized largely under its Janssen research and development organization, focuses on prescription medicines across therapeutic areas such as immunology, infectious disease, oncology and neuroscience.

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