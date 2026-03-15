Mastercard Incorporated $MA Shares Purchased by Chilton Investment Co. Inc.

Chilton Investment Co. Inc. raised its position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 408,399 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 7,145 shares during the quarter. Mastercard comprises about 4.7% of Chilton Investment Co. Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest position. Chilton Investment Co. Inc.’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $232,301,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brighton Jones LLC increased its stake in shares of Mastercard by 42.3% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 6,824 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,594,000 after acquiring an additional 2,028 shares during the period. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. raised its holdings in Mastercard by 8.5% during the second quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. now owns 2,548 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,432,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in Mastercard by 25.6% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,372,404 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,580,909,000 after purchasing an additional 1,299,977 shares during the period. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Mastercard by 4.5% in the second quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 33,940 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $19,072,000 after purchasing an additional 1,456 shares during the period. Finally, Empower Advisory Group LLC lifted its position in Mastercard by 1.8% in the second quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC now owns 368,495 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $207,072,000 after purchasing an additional 6,537 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.28% of the company’s stock.

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Mastercard Stock Up 0.1%

MA stock opened at $497.98 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $532.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $554.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $444.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.14, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.83. Mastercard Incorporated has a one year low of $465.59 and a one year high of $601.77.

Mastercard Announces Dividend

Mastercard ( NYSE:MA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 29th. The credit services provider reported $4.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.24 by $0.52. Mastercard had a return on equity of 203.92% and a net margin of 45.65%.The company had revenue of $8.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.80 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.82 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Mastercard Incorporated will post 15.91 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 9th will be paid a $0.87 dividend. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 9th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.07%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have issued reports on MA shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Mastercard from $665.00 to $678.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 30th. Truist Financial set a $611.00 price target on Mastercard in a report on Tuesday, February 10th. Raymond James Financial decreased their price target on Mastercard from $707.00 to $631.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 29th. Wall Street Zen raised Mastercard from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $739.00 price objective on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Thursday, January 29th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have issued a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Mastercard has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $670.83.

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Mastercard News Roundup

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Mastercard Company Profile

(Free Report)

Mastercard Incorporated is a global payments technology company that operates a network connecting consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments and businesses in more than 200 countries and territories. The company facilitates electronic payments and transaction processing for credit, debit and prepaid card products carrying the Mastercard brand, while also providing a range of payment-related services to issuers, acquirers and merchants. Its technology and network enable authorization, clearing and settlement of payments and support a broad set of use cases including point-of-sale, e-commerce and mobile payments.

Beyond core transaction processing, Mastercard offers a suite of value-added services such as fraud and risk management, identity and authentication tools, tokenization and digital wallet support, cross-border and commercial payment solutions, and data analytics and consulting services for merchants and financial partners.

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