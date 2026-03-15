Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC Sells 31,238 Shares of Abbott Laboratories $ABT

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Free Report) by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 918,563 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 31,238 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $123,032,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brighton Jones LLC grew its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 51,719 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $5,850,000 after purchasing an additional 4,755 shares during the period. Sivia Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,768 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $648,000 after buying an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. United Bank lifted its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. United Bank now owns 29,004 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $3,945,000 after buying an additional 2,001 shares during the period. ABN Amro Investment Solutions acquired a new stake in Abbott Laboratories in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,790,000. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp bought a new stake in Abbott Laboratories in the second quarter valued at $590,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.18% of the company’s stock.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have issued reports on ABT shares. Argus cut their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $150.00 to $140.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 27th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $150.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 23rd. Raymond James Financial dropped their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $146.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 23rd. Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $140.00 to $132.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 23rd. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group reduced their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $136.00 to $113.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $136.16.

Insider Activity

In related news, VP John A. Jr. Mccoy sold 585 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.58, for a total transaction of $67,614.30. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president directly owned 24,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,846,504.24. The trade was a 2.32% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Elizabeth C. Cushman sold 263 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.58, for a total transaction of $30,397.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 38,573 shares in the company, valued at $4,458,267.34. This represents a 0.68% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last three months, insiders sold 3,055 shares of company stock worth $353,097. Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Abbott Laboratories Stock Down 0.1%

NYSE:ABT opened at $107.99 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $187.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.58. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $114.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $123.86. Abbott Laboratories has a 52-week low of $105.27 and a 52-week high of $139.06.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 22nd. The healthcare product maker reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.50. The company had revenue of $11.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.80 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 17.73% and a net margin of 14.72%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.34 EPS. Abbott Laboratories has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 1.120-1.180 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 5.550-5.800 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Abbott Laboratories will post 5.14 EPS for the current year.

Abbott Laboratories Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 15th will be given a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.3%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 15th. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.74%.

Abbott Laboratories Company Profile

(Free Report)

Abbott Laboratories is a global healthcare company headquartered in Abbott Park, Illinois, that develops, manufactures and markets a broad portfolio of medical products and services. Founded in 1888, Abbott operates through multiple business areas that focus on diagnostics, medical devices, nutritionals and established pharmaceuticals. The company supplies hospitals, clinics, laboratories, retailers and direct-to-consumer channels with products intended to diagnose, treat and manage a wide range of health conditions.

In diagnostics, Abbott provides laboratory and point-of-care testing platforms and assays used to detect infectious diseases, chronic conditions and biomarkers; its Alinity family of instruments and rapid-test solutions are examples of this capability.

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