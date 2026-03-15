Short Interest in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:USXF) Grows By 26.8%

iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:USXF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 27th, there was short interest totaling 130,232 shares, an increase of 26.8% from the February 12th total of 102,676 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 63,511 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.1 days. Approximately 0.6% of the company’s shares are short sold. Approximately 0.6% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 63,511 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.1 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 897,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,703,000 after buying an additional 15,591 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF by 8.4% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 775,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,448,000 after acquiring an additional 60,398 shares during the last quarter. SigFig Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. SigFig Wealth Management LLC now owns 670,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,593,000 after acquiring an additional 2,987 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 500,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,845,000 after acquiring an additional 1,513 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF by 751.0% in the second quarter. Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC now owns 402,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,910,000 after purchasing an additional 355,630 shares during the last quarter.

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iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:USXF opened at $56.18 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $58.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $57.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a PE ratio of 28.41 and a beta of 1.05. iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF has a 12 month low of $40.01 and a 12 month high of $59.94.

iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF Increases Dividend

About iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 16th were issued a dividend of $0.1785 per share. This represents a $0.71 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 16th. This is a positive change from iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13.

(Get Free Report)

The iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF (USXF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Choice ESG Screened index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US equities screened for positive environmental, social and governance rating while also screening for involvement in controversial activities. USXF was launched on Jun 16, 2020 and is managed by BlackRock.

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