Manchester & London (LON:MNL) Shares Cross Below 200-Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Manchester & London (LON:MNL – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 816.86 and traded as low as GBX 760.32. Manchester & London shares last traded at GBX 788, with a volume of 22,847 shares changing hands.

Manchester & London Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 5.83 and a quick ratio of 2.81. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 782.26 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 816.37. The company has a market capitalization of £299.64 million, a P/E ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.82.

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About Manchester & London

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Manchester & London Investment Trust is managed by M & L Capital Management Limited, an Alternative Investment Fund Management Firm specialising in Intellectual Property rich, fast growth, Global Equities.

Our central investment thesis is that we believe in the increasing economic power of the Machine in the two century long battle for supremacy between Man & Machine. We are particularly interested in software as, once built, software’s marginal cost on each incremental sale is extremely low which makes its marginal profit extraordinarily high.

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