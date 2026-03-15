Manchester & London (LON:MNL) Shares Cross Below 200-Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Manchester & London (LON:MNL – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 816.86 and traded as low as GBX 760.32. Manchester & London shares last traded at GBX 788, with a volume of 22,847 shares changing hands.
Manchester & London Stock Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 5.83 and a quick ratio of 2.81. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 782.26 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 816.37. The company has a market capitalization of £299.64 million, a P/E ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.82.
About Manchester & London
Our central investment thesis is that we believe in the increasing economic power of the Machine in the two century long battle for supremacy between Man & Machine. We are particularly interested in software as, once built, software’s marginal cost on each incremental sale is extremely low which makes its marginal profit extraordinarily high.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Manchester & London
- The gold chart Wall Street is terrified of…
- Elon Musk already made me a “wealthy man”
- Silver paying 20% dividend. Plus 68% share gains
- Unlocked: Elon Musk’s Next Big IPO
- A personal warning from Martin Weiss (Please read)
Receive News & Ratings for Manchester & London Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Manchester & London and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.