TMC the metals company Inc. (NASDAQ:TMCWW) Short Interest Down 36.8% in February

TMC the metals company Inc. (NASDAQ:TMCWW – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in February. As of February 27th, there was short interest totaling 8,042 shares, a decrease of 36.8% from the February 12th total of 12,716 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 94,470 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days. Based on an average trading volume of 94,470 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

TMC the metals Price Performance

TMCWW stock opened at $0.74 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.29. TMC the metals has a fifty-two week low of $0.19 and a fifty-two week high of $3.84.

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Hedge Funds Weigh In On TMC the metals

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TMC the metals during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in TMC the metals in the fourth quarter worth about $54,000. Meteora Capital LLC purchased a new position in TMC the metals in the third quarter worth about $55,000. Caption Management LLC bought a new stake in TMC the metals during the third quarter worth approximately $96,000. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in TMC the metals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $735,000.

TMC the metals Company Profile

The Metals Company (NASDAQ: TMC; warrants: TMCWW) is a mineral exploration and development firm focused on sourcing critical battery metals from polymetallic nodules on the seafloor. Headquartered in Vancouver, British Columbia, the company holds exploration contracts granted by the International Seabed Authority in the Clarion-Clipperton Zone of the Pacific Ocean. Through its subsidiary, Nauru Ocean Resources Inc, The Metals Company is advancing a pipeline of deep-sea resources rich in nickel, cobalt, copper and manganese, crucial for electric vehicle batteries and grid-scale storage systems.

Founded through a reverse merger with SPAC NPV Acquisition Corp.

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