Short Interest in T. Rowe Price Technology ETF (NASDAQ:TTEQ) Grows By 30.5%

T. Rowe Price Technology ETF (NASDAQ:TTEQ – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 27th, there was short interest totaling 8,190 shares, an increase of 30.5% from the February 12th total of 6,276 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 95,759 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s shares are short sold. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 95,759 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Institutional Trading of T. Rowe Price Technology ETF

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Gateway Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in T. Rowe Price Technology ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $15,444,000. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of T. Rowe Price Technology ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $7,601,000. 4J Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Technology ETF by 29.1% during the fourth quarter. 4J Wealth Management LLC now owns 183,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,974,000 after buying an additional 41,460 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Technology ETF by 267.1% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 97,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,174,000 after acquiring an additional 71,026 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in T. Rowe Price Technology ETF by 453.3% in the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 67,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,194,000 after acquiring an additional 55,661 shares during the period.

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T. Rowe Price Technology ETF Stock Down 0.8%

Shares of TTEQ opened at $31.10 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $125.96 million, a P/E ratio of 36.82 and a beta of 1.84. T. Rowe Price Technology ETF has a twelve month low of $19.83 and a twelve month high of $35.02. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.47.

About T. Rowe Price Technology ETF

The T. Rowe Price Technology ETF (TTEQ) is an exchange-traded fund. The ETF currently has 28.34m in AUM and 56 holdings. TTEQ is actively managed, seeking long-term capital growth by investing in large-cap technology companies globally and those whose market share is largely based on their technology capabilities. TTEQ was launched on Oct 23, 2024 and is issued by T. Rowe Price.

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