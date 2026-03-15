Centiva Capital LP Takes Position in Intuit Inc. $INTU

Centiva Capital LP purchased a new stake in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,466 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,684,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in INTU. Tortoise Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Intuit by 540.0% during the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 32 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the period. Sagard Holdings Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Intuit during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. MTM Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Intuit by 135.0% during the 3rd quarter. MTM Investment Management LLC now owns 47 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Total Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Intuit during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Kilter Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Intuit in the second quarter worth $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.66% of the company’s stock.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently commented on INTU shares. Citigroup dropped their price target on Intuit from $803.00 to $649.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 27th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Intuit from $785.00 to $540.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 23rd. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Intuit from $725.00 to $440.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 27th. Susquehanna cut their price target on shares of Intuit from $819.00 to $720.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Intuit from $700.00 to $425.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-five have assigned a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $634.26.

Intuit Stock Up 1.1%

Shares of NASDAQ INTU opened at $439.96 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $121.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.49, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Intuit Inc. has a 12 month low of $349.00 and a 12 month high of $813.70. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $482.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $600.26.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 26th. The software maker reported $4.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.68 by $0.47. The company had revenue of $4.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.53 billion. Intuit had a net margin of 21.57% and a return on equity of 24.23%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.32 EPS. Intuit has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 12.450-12.510 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 22.980-23.180 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Intuit Inc. will post 14.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Intuit Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 9th will be paid a dividend of $1.20 per share. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 9th. Intuit’s payout ratio is presently 31.09%.

Key Stories Impacting Intuit

Here are the key news stories impacting Intuit this week:

Positive Sentiment: Multi?year partnership with Anthropic to build AI financial agents strengthens Intuit’s AI product roadmap and long?term revenue opportunity, supporting buy?side interest. Read More.

Multi?year partnership with Anthropic to build AI financial agents strengthens Intuit’s AI product roadmap and long?term revenue opportunity, supporting buy?side interest. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Rothschild & Co Redburn upgraded Intuit, providing fresh analyst support that can anchor the stock amid recent weakness. Read More.

Rothschild & Co Redburn upgraded Intuit, providing fresh analyst support that can anchor the stock amid recent weakness. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Company announced a quarterly dividend (ex?dividend April 9), a steady capital?return sign but modest yield—likely a neutral to mild positive for income?focused investors. Read More.

Company announced a quarterly dividend (ex?dividend April 9), a steady capital?return sign but modest yield—likely a neutral to mild positive for income?focused investors. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Analyses and valuation pieces note a multi?month share selloff and re?rating debate—keeps the stock in focus but produces mixed signals for timing. Read More.

Analyses and valuation pieces note a multi?month share selloff and re?rating debate—keeps the stock in focus but produces mixed signals for timing. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Management’s Q3 profit guidance came in below Wall Street estimates after the Feb. 26 earnings release; that guidance miss triggered a post?earnings pullback and remains a key near?term risk. Read More.

Management’s Q3 profit guidance came in below Wall Street estimates after the Feb. 26 earnings release; that guidance miss triggered a post?earnings pullback and remains a key near?term risk. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Director Richard L. Dalzell sold 333 shares (~$440 avg) recently, reducing his stake modestly; while small in size, insider sales can be read negatively in a down tape. Read More.

Insider Activity at Intuit

In related news, Director Richard L. Dalzell sold 333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $440.40, for a total transaction of $146,653.20. Following the sale, the director owned 13,253 shares in the company, valued at $5,836,621.20. The trade was a 2.45% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Sandeep Aujla sold 1,335 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $629.46, for a total value of $840,329.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $337,390.56. The trade was a 71.35% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 120,501 shares of company stock worth $79,983,892. Corporate insiders own 2.49% of the company’s stock.

Intuit Company Profile

(Free Report)

Intuit Inc (NASDAQ: INTU) is a financial software company headquartered in Mountain View, California, that develops and sells cloud-based financial management and compliance products for individuals, small businesses, self-employed workers and accounting professionals. Founded in 1983 by Scott Cook and Tom Proulx, the company has grown from desktop tax and accounting software into a diversified provider of online financial tools. As of my latest update, Sasan Goodarzi serves as Chief Executive Officer.

Intuit’s product portfolio includes QuickBooks, its flagship accounting and business-management platform that offers bookkeeping, payroll, payments and invoicing capabilities; TurboTax, a tax-preparation and filing service aimed at individual taxpayers; and Mint, a consumer personal-finance and budgeting app.

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