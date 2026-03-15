Centiva Capital LP Takes Position in Intuit Inc. $INTU

Centiva Capital LP purchased a new stake in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,466 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,684,000.
A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in INTU. Tortoise Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Intuit by 540.0% during the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 32 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the period. Sagard Holdings Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Intuit during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. MTM Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Intuit by 135.0% during the 3rd quarter. MTM Investment Management LLC now owns 47 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Total Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Intuit during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Kilter Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Intuit in the second quarter worth $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.66% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of research analysts recently commented on INTU shares. Citigroup dropped their price target on Intuit from $803.00 to $649.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 27th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Intuit from $785.00 to $540.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 23rd. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Intuit from $725.00 to $440.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 27th. Susquehanna cut their price target on shares of Intuit from $819.00 to $720.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Intuit from $700.00 to $425.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-five have assigned a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $634.26.
Intuit Stock Up 1.1%
Shares of NASDAQ INTU opened at $439.96 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $121.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.49, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Intuit Inc. has a 12 month low of $349.00 and a 12 month high of $813.70. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $482.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $600.26.
Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 26th. The software maker reported $4.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.68 by $0.47. The company had revenue of $4.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.53 billion. Intuit had a net margin of 21.57% and a return on equity of 24.23%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.32 EPS. Intuit has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 12.450-12.510 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 22.980-23.180 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Intuit Inc. will post 14.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Intuit Announces Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 9th will be paid a dividend of $1.20 per share. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 9th. Intuit’s payout ratio is presently 31.09%.
Key Stories Impacting Intuit
Here are the key news stories impacting Intuit this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Multi?year partnership with Anthropic to build AI financial agents strengthens Intuit’s AI product roadmap and long?term revenue opportunity, supporting buy?side interest. Read More.
- Positive Sentiment: Rothschild & Co Redburn upgraded Intuit, providing fresh analyst support that can anchor the stock amid recent weakness. Read More.
- Neutral Sentiment: Company announced a quarterly dividend (ex?dividend April 9), a steady capital?return sign but modest yield—likely a neutral to mild positive for income?focused investors. Read More.
- Neutral Sentiment: Analyses and valuation pieces note a multi?month share selloff and re?rating debate—keeps the stock in focus but produces mixed signals for timing. Read More.
- Negative Sentiment: Management’s Q3 profit guidance came in below Wall Street estimates after the Feb. 26 earnings release; that guidance miss triggered a post?earnings pullback and remains a key near?term risk. Read More.
- Negative Sentiment: Director Richard L. Dalzell sold 333 shares (~$440 avg) recently, reducing his stake modestly; while small in size, insider sales can be read negatively in a down tape. Read More.
Insider Activity at Intuit
In related news, Director Richard L. Dalzell sold 333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $440.40, for a total transaction of $146,653.20. Following the sale, the director owned 13,253 shares in the company, valued at $5,836,621.20. The trade was a 2.45% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Sandeep Aujla sold 1,335 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $629.46, for a total value of $840,329.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $337,390.56. The trade was a 71.35% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 120,501 shares of company stock worth $79,983,892. Corporate insiders own 2.49% of the company’s stock.
Intuit Company Profile
Intuit Inc (NASDAQ: INTU) is a financial software company headquartered in Mountain View, California, that develops and sells cloud-based financial management and compliance products for individuals, small businesses, self-employed workers and accounting professionals. Founded in 1983 by Scott Cook and Tom Proulx, the company has grown from desktop tax and accounting software into a diversified provider of online financial tools. As of my latest update, Sasan Goodarzi serves as Chief Executive Officer.
Intuit’s product portfolio includes QuickBooks, its flagship accounting and business-management platform that offers bookkeeping, payroll, payments and invoicing capabilities; TurboTax, a tax-preparation and filing service aimed at individual taxpayers; and Mint, a consumer personal-finance and budgeting app.
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