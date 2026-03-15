Eventide Asset Management LLC Decreases Position in ASML Holding N.V. $ASML

Eventide Asset Management LLC lessened its position in ASML Holding N.V. (NASDAQ:ASML – Free Report) by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 66,084 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,377 shares during the period. ASML comprises about 1.1% of Eventide Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Eventide Asset Management LLC’s holdings in ASML were worth $63,972,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital International Investors increased its position in shares of ASML by 17.3% during the third quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,919,154 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,791,982,000 after acquiring an additional 577,448 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new position in ASML in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $505,510,000. Regents of The University of California purchased a new stake in ASML during the 3rd quarter valued at $413,335,000. WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in ASML by 24.9% during the 3rd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 1,933,748 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,861,445,000 after purchasing an additional 385,502 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of ASML by 75.6% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 790,869 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $765,632,000 after purchasing an additional 340,518 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.07% of the company’s stock.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ASML. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of ASML in a research note on Tuesday, December 16th. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “positive” rating on shares of ASML in a research report on Monday, January 12th. Grupo Santander downgraded ASML to an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating on shares of ASML in a research report on Monday, February 2nd. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of ASML in a research note on Friday, January 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have assigned a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,475.00.

ASML Price Performance

Shares of ASML opened at $1,345.69 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1,380.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1,128.13. The firm has a market cap of $529.24 billion, a PE ratio of 52.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. ASML Holding N.V. has a 1-year low of $578.51 and a 1-year high of $1,547.22.

ASML Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 5th. Investors of record on Monday, April 27th will be given a dividend of $3.1771 per share. This represents a $12.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.9%. This is a boost from ASML’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.88. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 27th. ASML’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.83%.

ASML Profile

(Free Report)

ASML Holding N.V. (NASDAQ: ASML) is a Dutch company that develops, manufactures and services advanced photolithography systems used to produce semiconductor chips. Headquartered in Veldhoven, Netherlands, ASML supplies capital equipment and associated software and services that enable semiconductor manufacturers to pattern the intricate circuits on silicon wafers. The company is widely recognized for its leadership in extreme ultraviolet (EUV) lithography as well as its deep ultraviolet (DUV) platforms used across multiple process nodes.

ASML’s product portfolio includes EUV and DUV lithography machines, light sources, imaging optics and control software, together with spare parts, upgrades and field services.

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