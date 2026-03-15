Beck Mack & Oliver LLC Has $88.90 Million Holdings in Alphabet Inc. $GOOGL

Beck Mack & Oliver LLC trimmed its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 14.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 365,687 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 60,945 shares during the period. Alphabet accounts for approximately 1.6% of Beck Mack & Oliver LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $88,898,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOOGL. Berkshire Hathaway Inc bought a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 3rd quarter valued at about $4,338,397,000. Brass Tax Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in Alphabet by 2.4% during the third quarter. Brass Tax Wealth Management Inc. now owns 11,429 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,778,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the period. Altimeter Capital Management LP bought a new position in Alphabet during the third quarter worth about $76,122,000. Alua Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Alphabet during the third quarter worth approximately $24,310,000. Finally, Argyle Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in Alphabet by 1.9% in the third quarter. Argyle Capital Partners LLC now owns 6,859 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,667,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the period. 40.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Key Stories Impacting Alphabet
Here are the key news stories impacting Alphabet this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Major competitor Meta has delayed a next?generation AI release and reportedly discussed temporarily licensing Google’s Gemini model, which could help Alphabet expand usage/licensing of its AI stack and win incremental share. Meta delays release; may license Gemini
- Positive Sentiment: Needham & Company reaffirmed a “buy” on GOOGL and set a $400 price target (~32% upside from current levels), which can support investor confidence and buying interest. Needham reiterates buy
- Positive Sentiment: Multiple reports highlight Meta falling behind on large AI models (and considering licensing Google tech), reinforcing the view that Google could capture market share in foundational models and services. Meta falling behind — Yahoo
- Positive Sentiment: Zacks highlighted Alphabet’s earnings growth and price strength as reasons to watch GOOGL, supporting a constructive fundamental view after recent results. Zacks: earnings growth & price strength
- Neutral Sentiment: Google, Amazon and Meta pushing their own AI chips signals a structural shift in AI infrastructure — a long?term positive if Google’s stack wins, but it intensifies competition with incumbents like NVIDIA and may pressure margins/capex. AI chips competition — Yahoo
- Neutral Sentiment: Google sold a partial stake in its GFiber unit and partnered to form a new independent fiber provider; this reduces direct capital burden but also trims ownership of the broadband growth asset. GFiber stake sale — CNBC
- Neutral Sentiment: Brand/PR note: Google named its London HQ “Platform 37” referencing DeepMind/AlphaGo success — modestly positive for culture/AI branding but not material to near?term financials. Platform 37 naming — Reuters
- Negative Sentiment: UK regulator and wider regulatory scrutiny on tech safety and child protection remain overhangs for Big Tech, including Alphabet, since new rules or enforcement could increase compliance costs or constrain certain services. UK regulator warning — Sky
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Get Our Latest Report on Alphabet
Alphabet Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ GOOGL opened at $302.28 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 2.01. The firm has a market cap of $3.66 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.10. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $319.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $289.81. Alphabet Inc. has a one year low of $140.53 and a one year high of $349.00.
Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 4th. The information services provider reported $2.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.57 by $0.25. Alphabet had a return on equity of 35.01% and a net margin of 32.81%.The company had revenue of $113.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $111.24 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 8.9 EPS for the current year.
Alphabet Dividend Announcement
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Investors of record on Monday, March 9th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 9th. Alphabet’s payout ratio is 7.77%.
Insider Buying and Selling at Alphabet
In other Alphabet news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 32,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $303.38, for a total transaction of $9,859,850.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 1,674,560 shares in the company, valued at $508,028,012.80. This trade represents a 1.90% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 955 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $298.00, for a total value of $284,590.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 9,918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,955,564. This represents a 8.78% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold a total of 2,112,493 shares of company stock valued at $118,605,094 over the last ninety days. 11.64% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Alphabet Profile
Alphabet Inc is the holding company created in 2015 to organize Google and a portfolio of businesses developing technologies beyond Google’s core internet services. Its principal operations are led by Google, which builds and operates consumer-facing products such as Google Search, YouTube, Android, Chrome, Gmail, Google Maps and Google Workspace, as well as advertising platforms (Google Ads and AdSense) that historically generate the majority of its revenue. Google also develops consumer hardware (Pixel phones, Nest smart-home devices, Chromecast) and developer and distribution platforms such as Google Play.
Beyond Google’s consumer and advertising businesses, Alphabet invests in enterprise and infrastructure offerings through Google Cloud, which provides cloud computing, data analytics and productivity services to businesses and institutions.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Alphabet
- The gold chart Wall Street is terrified of…
- Elon Musk already made me a “wealthy man”
- Silver paying 20% dividend. Plus 68% share gains
- Unlocked: Elon Musk’s Next Big IPO
- A personal warning from Martin Weiss (Please read)
Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.